ISL 2020-21 news, Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa: Predicted starting XI and formation

With the playoffs race heating up, Bengaluru FC (BFC) will take on FC Goa (FCG) in a 2020-21 Indian Super League encounter at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.

In the reverse fixture in November, both teams played a 2-2 draw with Goa coming back from 0-2 deficit.

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa: LIVE BLOG

Fourth-placed Goa broke its run of six successive draws to beat Odisha FC 3-2 in its last match. Juan Ferrando will have his skipper Edu Bedia back from an one-match suspension.

Meanwhile, seventh-place Bengaluru bounced back from a defeat with a win over Mumbai City FC. A win over Goa could keep its playoff hopes alive. Pratik Chaudhari is back from an one-match suspension and there remains doubt over Rahul Bheke's (injury) availablity.

Here's how the two teams could line-up during their next encounter.

Bengaluru FC predicted XI (4-4-2)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Harmanjot Khabra, Francisco Gonzalez, Pratik Chaudhari, Ajith Kumar; Udanta Singh, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Xisco Hernandez; Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva

FC Goa predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Dheeraj Singh; Seriton Fernandes, Mohammed Ali, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama; Edu Bedia, Glan Martins; Alexander Jesuraj, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz; Igor Angulo.

We have also got you covered for your fantasy Bengaluru FC-FC Goa XI. Captaincy pick: Sunil Chhetri (BFC).

Combined MCFC-BFC XI

Gurpreet Sngh Sandhu (BFC); Seriton Fernandes (FCG), Harmanjot Khabra (BFC), Ivan Gonzalez (FCG), Saviour Gama (FCG); Edu Bedia (FCG), Alberto Noguera (FCG), Alexander Jesuraj (FCG), Jorge Ortiz (FCG), Cleiton Silva (BFC), Sunil Chhetri (BFC).