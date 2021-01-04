ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team news and formation

Chennaiyin FC will hope to kick-off its year on a high when it takes on Hyderabad FC in match 47 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) at the GMC stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

Csaba Laszlo's men come into the tie on the back of a goalless draw against second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan, while Hyderabad FC suffered a third straight loss in a 1-2 defeat against FC Goa.

Chennaiyin, seventh on the points table with 10 points, could move to the fourth spot with a win while eighth-placed Hyderabad can jump two places to the sixth spot with a positive result.

Manolo Marquez now has six foreign players to choose from after Joel Chianese, Fran Sandaza and Luis Sastre returned from injuries.

Here's how the two teams could line-up:

Chennaiyin FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Deepak Tangri, Memo Moura; Rahim Ali, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Jakub Sylvestr

Hyderabad FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Subrata Pal; Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensena Singh, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor, Luis Sastre, Joel Chianese, Mohammed Yasir, Halicharan Narzary; Aridane Santana

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy CFC-HFC XI.



Captaincy pick: Aridane Santana (HFC), Vice-captain: Jakub Sylvestr (CFC)

Vishal Kaith (CFC), Asish Rai (HFC), Chinglensena Singh (HFC), Eli Sabia (CFC), Jerry Lalrinzuala (CFC), Hitesh Sharma (HFC), Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Halicharan Narzary (HFC), Jakub Sylvestr (CFC), Rahim Ali (CFC), Aridane Santana (HFC)