ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team news and formation

NorthEast United FC will look to strengthen its chances of securing one of the two available playoff spots when it takes on Chennaiyin FC in their Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) clash at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday.

Currently in fourth place, NorthEast United FC is on a seven-match unbeaten run. After a win over last-placed Odisha FC in its previous match, the Highlanders will be eager to continue their winning run in their three remaining games.

Chennaiyin, on the other hand, is well out of the playoff race and is placed eighth on the table. The Marina Machans are winless in seven games and played out a 2-2 draw with FC Goa in their previous match.

Here's how the two teams could line up:

Chennaiyin FC predicted XI

Vishal Kaith, Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Memo Moura, Anirudh Thapa, Manuel Lanzarote, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves.

NorthEast United FC predicted XI

Subhasish Roy Chowdhary, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Mashoor Shereef, Provat Lakra, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, VP Suhair, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown.

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy CFC-NEUFC XI. Captaincy pick: Federico Gallego

Subhasish Roy Chowdhary (NEUFC), Ashutosh Mehta (NEUFC), Benjamin Lambot (NEUFC), Eli Sabia (CFC), Jerry Lalrinzuala (CFC), Manuel Lanzarote (CFC), Federico Gallego (NEUFC), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC) Luis Machado (NEUFC), Rahim Ali, Deshorn Brown (NEUFC).