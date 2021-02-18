Home ISL News ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team news and formation ISL 2020-21: Ahead of the match between Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League, we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations for both sides. Team Sportstar 18 February, 2021 17:06 IST Chennaiyin FC is winless in seven games and played out a 2-2 draw with FC Goa in its previous match. - ISL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 18 February, 2021 17:06 IST NorthEast United FC will look to strengthen its chances of securing one of the two available playoff spots when it takes on Chennaiyin FC in their Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) clash at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday.Currently in fourth place, NorthEast United FC is on a seven-match unbeaten run. After a win over last-placed Odisha FC in its previous match, the Highlanders will be eager to continue their winning run in their three remaining games.RELATED| ISL 2020-21 Preview: NorthEast United eyes to tighten playoff chances Chennaiyin, on the other hand, is well out of the playoff race and is placed eighth on the table. The Marina Machans are winless in seven games and played out a 2-2 draw with FC Goa in their previous match.Here's how the two teams could line up:Chennaiyin FC predicted XIVishal Kaith, Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Memo Moura, Anirudh Thapa, Manuel Lanzarote, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves.Podcast: The lastest episode of 'The Full Time Show' features the Robbie Fowler interview with our reporters Shyam Vasudevan and Amitabha Das Sharma. We also take a deep dive into his controversy-courting maiden ISL coaching sojourn and his season with SC East Bengal. NorthEast United FC predicted XISubhasish Roy Chowdhary, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Mashoor Shereef, Provat Lakra, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, VP Suhair, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown.Fantasy picksWe have also got you covered for your fantasy CFC-NEUFC XI. Captaincy pick: Federico GallegoSubhasish Roy Chowdhary (NEUFC), Ashutosh Mehta (NEUFC), Benjamin Lambot (NEUFC), Eli Sabia (CFC), Jerry Lalrinzuala (CFC), Manuel Lanzarote (CFC), Federico Gallego (NEUFC), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC) Luis Machado (NEUFC), Rahim Ali, Deshorn Brown (NEUFC).ISL 2020-21 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.