ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team news and formation

ISL 2020: Ahead of the match between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations for both sides.

Team Sportstar
10 January, 2021 09:11 IST

Chennaiyin is eighth on the table while Odisha is rooted to the bottom. - www.indiansuperleague.com

Chennaiyin FC will be keen to bounce back to winning ways when it takes on Odisha FC in match 53 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) at the GMC stadium in Bambolim on Sunday.

Csaba Laszlo's men come into the tie on the back of a 1-4 loss to Hyderabad FC, while Odisha FC claimed its maiden win of the season against Kerala Blasters on Thursday.

Chennaiyin, eighth on the points table with 10 points, could jump up to the sixth spot with a win while bottom-placed Odisha can move past Blasters into 10th with a victory.

Chennaiyin was dealt a big blow with the news that skipper and creative midfielder Rafael Crivellaro was ruled out for the rest of the season with an injury.

Podcast: From Carles Cuadtrat's departure to a change in fortunes for SC East Bengal, our reporters Aashin Prasad and Shyam Vasudevan talk all things ISL in our latest episode of the Full Time Show.

Here's how the two teams could line-up:

Chennaiyin FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)
Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Deepak Tangri, Anirudh Thapa; Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Jakub Sylvestr

Odisha FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)
Arshdeep Singh (GK); Jacobt Tratt, Gaurav Bora, Steven Taylor (C), Hendry Antonay; Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Daniel Lahlimpuia, Nandhakumar Sekar; Diego Mauricio

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy CFC-OFC XI.

Captaincy pick: DIego Mauricio (OFC)
Vice-captain: Jakub Sylvestr (CFC)

Vishal Kaith (CFC), Reagan Singh (CFC), Steven Taylor (OFC), Eli Sabia (CFC), Hendry Antonay (OFC), Cole Alexander (OFC), Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Jerry Mawihmingthanga (OFC), Jakub Sylvestr (CFC), Rahim Ali (CFC), Diego Mauricio (OFC)

ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV.