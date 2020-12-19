Home ISL News ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation ISL 2020: Ahead of the match between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations for both sides. Team Sportstar 19 December, 2020 10:17 IST FC Goa's Jorge Ortiz and Chennaiyin FC's Enes Sipovic. - www.indiansuperleague.com Team Sportstar 19 December, 2020 10:17 IST Both FC Goa (FCG) and Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will be hoping to return to winning ways when it squares off in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday.Goa went down to ATK Mohun Bagan due to a late penalty in the last match on Wednesday. Brandon Fernandes and Jorge Prtiz, who came on as late substitutes in that game, should make their way into the starting XIs.Chennaiyin is winless in its last four matches and is currently placed eighth on the points table. Head coach Csaba Laszlo had mentioned earlier that midfielder Anirudh Thapa and skipper Rafael Crivellaro will be fit to start on Saturday.Centreback Enes Sipovic and forward Esmael Goncalves, who missed the match against NEUFC, were back in training but it remains to be seen if they will be involved in the matchday squad against Goa.Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the ups and downs of matchweek 4 of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show. RELATED1) ISL 2020-21: Inconsistent FC Goa up against struggling Chennaiyin 2) ISL 2020-21 news: Who are FC Goa's foreign players? 3) ISL 2020-21: Who are Chennaiyin FC's foreign players? Here's how the two teams could line up.FC Goa XI predicted XI (4-2-3-1)Mohammad Nawaz; Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Saviour Gama; Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues; Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Mendoza Ortiz; Igor AnguloChennaiyin FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Memo Moura, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri; Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Jakub SylvestrFantasy picksWe have also got you covered for your fantasy Goa-Chennaiyin combined XI. Captaincy pick: Igor Angulo (FCG), Vice-captain: Rafael Crivellaro (CFC)Vishal Kaith (CFC); Reagan Singh (CFC), Eli Sabia (CFC), Ivan Gonzalez (FCG), Savior Gama (FCG); Brandon Fernandes (FCG), Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Jorge Ortiz (FCG), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC); Rafael Crivellaro (CFC), Igor Angulo (FCG)ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos