ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation

Both FC Goa (FCG) and Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will be hoping to return to winning ways when it squares off in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday.

Goa went down to ATK Mohun Bagan due to a late penalty in the last match on Wednesday. Brandon Fernandes and Jorge Prtiz, who came on as late substitutes in that game, should make their way into the starting XIs.

Chennaiyin is winless in its last four matches and is currently placed eighth on the points table. Head coach Csaba Laszlo had mentioned earlier that midfielder Anirudh Thapa and skipper Rafael Crivellaro will be fit to start on Saturday.

Centreback Enes Sipovic and forward Esmael Goncalves, who missed the match against NEUFC, were back in training but it remains to be seen if they will be involved in the matchday squad against Goa.

Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the ups and downs of matchweek 4 of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show.

Here's how the two teams could line up.

FC Goa XI predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Mohammad Nawaz; Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Saviour Gama; Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues; Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Mendoza Ortiz; Igor Angulo

Chennaiyin FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Memo Moura, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri; Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Jakub Sylvestr



Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy Goa-Chennaiyin combined XI. Captaincy pick: Igor Angulo (FCG), Vice-captain: Rafael Crivellaro (CFC)

Vishal Kaith (CFC); Reagan Singh (CFC), Eli Sabia (CFC), Ivan Gonzalez (FCG), Savior Gama (FCG); Brandon Fernandes (FCG), Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Jorge Ortiz (FCG), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC); Rafael Crivellaro (CFC), Igor Angulo (FCG)