ISL 2020-21 news, FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC: Predicted starting XI and formation

Hyderabad FC (HFC) will take on FC Goa (FCG) in a straight shoot-out for the Indian Super League playoff place at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.

In the reverse fixture in December, Goa came back from a goal down to beat Hyderabad 2-1.

Fourth-placed Goa can seal a playoff place by avoding defeat to fifth-placed Hyderabad. Hyderabad needs a win to overtake Goa in the table. Hyderabad will be without key players Asish Rai (injury), Chinglensana Singh (suspension) and Aridane Santana (suspension).

Here's how the two teams could line-up during their next encounter.

FC Goa predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Dheeraj Singh; Seriton Fernandes, Mohammed Ali, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama; Edu Bedia, Glan Martins; Alexander Jesuraj, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz; Igor Angulo

Hyderabad FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Laxmikant Kattimani; Nikhil Poojari, Joao Victor, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra; Hitesh Sharma, Luis Sastre; Halicharan Narzary, Mohammed Yasir, Joel Chianese; Fran Sandaza

We have also got you covered for your fantasy FC Goa-Hyderabad FC XI. Captaincy pick: Igor Angulo (FCG).

Combined FCG-HFC XI

Laxmikant Kattimani (HFC); Seriton Fernandes (FCG), Odei Onaindia (HFC), Saviour Gama (FCG), Akash Mishra (HFC); Hitesh Sharma (HFC), Alberto Noguera (FCG), Alexander Jesuraj (FCG), Jorge Ortiz (FCG), Frran Sandaza (HFC), Igor Angulo (FCG).