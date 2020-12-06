ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC: Predicted playing XI, team news, formation

FC Goa (FCG) and Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) will face-off in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Sunday.

FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando played a 4-3-3 formation in the opening three matches with striker Igor Angulo operating between the central areas. However, giving Brandon Fernandes his first start of the season was fruitful as the Indian international was lethal with his crossing and set up the goal for Angulo's equaliser against NorthEast United FC.

Here's how the two teams could line-up.

FC Goa XI predicted (4-3-3)

Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Aibanbha Dohling, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Mendoza, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia (C), Lenny Rodrigues, Igor Angulo.



Kerala Blasters FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

Albino Gomes (GK), Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro, Rohit Kumar, Jeakson Singh, Seityasen Singh, Nongdamba Naorem, Gary Hooper, Facundo Pereyra.





With Sergio Cidoncha and Yondrembem Denechandra doubtful for the fixture, KBFC could field Jesse Carneiro and Jeakson Singh for the clash against Goa.

Combined FCG-KBFC XI

Albino Gomes (KBFC; Nishu Kumar (KBFC), Seriton Fernandes (FCG), Saviour Gama (FCG), Juanan (BFC)Jessel Carneiro (KBFC); Alberto Noguera (FCG), Rohit Kumar (KBFC); Brandon Fernandes (FCG), Edu Bedia (FCG), Gary Hooper (KBFC); Alberto Noguera (FCG)