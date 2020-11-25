ISL 2020-21 news, FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC: Predicted starting XI and formation

In the sixth match of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21), both FC Goa and Mumbai City FC will square off in their second game of the season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Wednesday.

Goa has seen an overhaul in its foreign-player and coaching department during the off-season. Spaniard Juan Ferrando will look to build on the blueprint left in place by the former coach Sergio Lobera, who is now with Mumbai City.

Meanwhile, Lobera has been backed at Mumbai with an array of eye-catching overseas and domestic signings, which includes former Goa stars Hugo Boumous, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall and Ahmed Jahouh, who has been suspended for this game due to the red card he received during his side's 0-1 loss to NorthEast United.

FC Goa, on the other hand, came from two goals down to hold Bengaluru FC 2-2 in its previous outing. The absence of star striker Ferran Corominas was filled by Igor Angulo, who bagged a brace that handed his team a valuable point.

The home team FCG might go unchanged, while the injured Raynier Fernandes and Jahouh will be replaced for MCFC. Here's how the two teams could line-up.

FC Goa predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Mohammed Nawaz; Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Ivan Gonzalez, Sanson Pereira; Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues; Seiminlen Doungel, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Mendoza; Igor Angulo.

Mumbai City FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Amrinder Singh; Mohammad Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Sarthak Golui, Mandar Rao Dessai; Hernan Santana, Rowllin Borges; Adam Le Fondre, Hugo Boumous, Farukh Choudhary; Bartholomew Ogbeche.

We have got you covered for your fantasy FC Goa-Mumbai City FC XI. Captaincy pick: Igor Angulo

Combined FCG-MCFC XI

Amrinder Singh (MCFC); Seriton Fernandes (FCG), James Donachie (FCG), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Mandar Rao Dessai (MCFC); Rowllin Borges (MCFC), Lenny Rodrigues(FCG), Brandon Fernandes (FCG), Hugo Boumous (MCFC); Bartholomew Ogbeche (MCFC), Igor Angulo (FCG).