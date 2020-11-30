ISL 2020-21 news, FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC: Predicted starting XI, team news and formation

In the 12th match of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21), both FC Goa and NorthEast United FC will square off at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Monday.

With just a point from the first two matches, Goa will be keen to register its first win of the season in its bid to defend its League Winner's Sheild. A spirited display with 10-men for over 45 minutes ended with a stoppage time defeat to Mumbai City FC last week.

Goa head coach Juan Ferrando is satisfied with Brandon Fernandes' fitness and training in the last few days, indicating he is ready for a first start of the season. Winger Ishan Pandita has also been involved with the squad in training in the last few days. Redeem Tlang will miss the game due to the suspension.

NorthEast has started the season well with a win over Mumbai City and a comeback draw against Kerala Blasters. Head coach Gerard Nus hasn't made many changes from the opening two games and will likely stick with the same group for the key game against Goa.

FC Goa predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Mohammed Nawaz; Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama; Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues; Seiminlen Doungel, Alberto Noguera, Brandon Fernandes; Igor Angulo.

NorthEast United FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury; Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar; Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara; Ninthoinganba Meetei, Federico Gallego, Britto PM; Kwesi Appiah

We have got you covered for your fantasy FC Goa-NorthEast United FC XI. Captaincy pick: Igor Angulo

Combined FCG-NEUFC XI

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (NEUFC); Seriton Fernandes (FCG), Dylan Fox (NUEFC), Ashutosh Mehta (NEUFC), Savour Gama (FCG); Alberto Noguera (NEUFC), Lenny Rodrigues (FCG), Seiminlen Doungel (FCG), Ninthoinganba Meetei (NEUFC); Kwesi Appiah (NEUFC), Igor Angulo (FCG).