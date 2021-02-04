Home ISL News ISL 2020-21 news, NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Predicted starting XI, team news and formation ISL 2020: Ahead of the match between NorthEast United FC and FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) season seven, we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations for both sides. Team Sportstar 04 February, 2021 11:04 IST Goa comes off a 1-1 draw against East Bengal while NorthEast beat table-topper Mumbai City FC in its previous encounter. - Sportzpics Team Sportstar 04 February, 2021 11:04 IST In the 82nd match of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21), both FC Goa and NorthEast United FC will square off at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Thursday.While the Gaurs have managed only a single win from its last five matches, the Highlanders are on a roll with three successive wins to their tally. Goa comes off a 1-1 draw against East Bengal while NorthEast beat table-topper Mumbai City FC in its previous encounter.Ahead of Thursday's clash, Dylan Fox and Ashutosh Mehta are doubtful for NEUFC, while Brandon Fernandes is injured and Edu Bedia is suspended for FC Goa.NorthEast United predicted XI (4-3-3)Subhasish Roy, Provat Lakra, Mashoor Shereef, Benjamin Lambot, Nim Dorjee, Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown, Suhair VP.FC GOA predicted XI (4-2-3-1)Dheeraj Singh, Ivan Gonzalez, Adil Khan, James Donachie, Saviour Gama, Mohamed Ali, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo.RELATED ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21 preview: Resurgent NorthEast United looks to snap Goa's unbeaten streak Fowler guilty of making insulting remarks; suspended for 4 games, fined Fantasy pickWe have got you covered for your fantasy FC Goa-NorthEast United FC XI. Captaincy pick: Igor AnguloCombined NEUFC-FCG XISubhasish Roy (NEUFC), Nim Dorjee (NEUFC), Adil Khan (FCG), Benjamin Lambot (NEUFC), Saviour Gama (FCG), Federico Gallego (NEUFC), Princeton Rebello (FCG), Alexander Jesuraj (FCG), Alberto Noguera (FCG), Igor Angulo (FCG), Deshorn Brown (NEUFC).ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos