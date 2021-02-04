ISL 2020-21 news, NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Predicted starting XI, team news and formation

In the 82nd match of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21), both FC Goa and NorthEast United FC will square off at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Thursday.

While the Gaurs have managed only a single win from its last five matches, the Highlanders are on a roll with three successive wins to their tally.

Goa comes off a 1-1 draw against East Bengal while NorthEast beat table-topper Mumbai City FC in its previous encounter.

Ahead of Thursday's clash, Dylan Fox and Ashutosh Mehta are doubtful for NEUFC, while Brandon Fernandes is injured and Edu Bedia is suspended for FC Goa.

NorthEast United predicted XI (4-3-3)

Subhasish Roy, Provat Lakra, Mashoor Shereef, Benjamin Lambot, Nim Dorjee, Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown, Suhair VP.

FC GOA predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Dheeraj Singh, Ivan Gonzalez, Adil Khan, James Donachie, Saviour Gama, Mohamed Ali, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo.



Fantasy pick

We have got you covered for your fantasy FC Goa-NorthEast United FC XI. Captaincy pick: Igor Angulo

Combined NEUFC-FCG XI

Subhasish Roy (NEUFC), Nim Dorjee (NEUFC), Adil Khan (FCG), Benjamin Lambot (NEUFC), Saviour Gama (FCG), Federico Gallego (NEUFC), Princeton Rebello (FCG), Alexander Jesuraj (FCG), Alberto Noguera (FCG), Igor Angulo (FCG), Deshorn Brown (NEUFC).