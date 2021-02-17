Home ISL News ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs Odisha FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team news and formation ISL 2020-21: Ahead of the match between FC Goa and Odisha FC in the Indian Super League, we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations for both sides. Team Sportstar 17 February, 2021 13:55 IST FC Goa will take on Odisha FC in match 97 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Wednesday (File Photo). Team Sportstar 17 February, 2021 13:55 IST FC Goa is set to face off against Odisha FC in match 97 of the ongoing Indian Super League edition (ISL 2020-21) at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Wednesday night.FCG, with 24 points from 17 games, is placed fifth in the standings and needs a win to make it back into the top-four. The Gaurs had played out a 2-2 draw against Chennaiyin FC in their previous ISL encounter and are set to miss the injured Adil Khan and the suspended Edu Bedia for their upcoming match.RELATED | ISL 2020-21 news: Kerala Blasters parts ways with head coach Kibu Vicuna Meanwhile, OFC is rooted to the bottom of the points table with just nine points from the same number of outings. In their last fixture, the Kalinga Warriors had lost 1-3 to NorthEast United FC. They will without the services of the suspended Jacob Tratt and the injured Paul Ramfangzauva for their next clash.Here's how the two teams could line up:FC Goa predicted XI (4-2-3-1)Dheeraj Singh; Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Saviour Gama; Princeton Rebello, Glan Martins; Jorge Ortiz, Alberto Noguera, Alexander Jesuraj; Igor Angulo.Odisha FC predicted XI (4-4-2)Arshdeep Singh; Mohd Sajid Dhot, Gaurav Bora, Steven Taylor, Shubham Sarangi; Rakesh Pradhan, Bradden Inman, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga; Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu.ALSO READ | FC Goa's Edu Bedia issued show cause notice by AIFF for unsporting behaviour Fantasy picksWe have also got you covered for your fantasy FCG-OFC XI.Captaincy pick: Igor Angulo (FCG), Vice-captain: Diego Mauricio (OFC)Arshdeep Singh (OFC); Seriton Fernandes (FCG), Gaurav Bora (OFC), Ivan Gonzalez (FCG), Saviour Gama (FCG); Bradden Inman (OFC), Alberto Noguera (FCG), Vinit Rai (OFC); Alexander Jesuraj (FCG), Igor Angulo (FCG), Diego Mauricio (OFC).ISL 2020-21 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.