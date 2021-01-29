ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs SC East Bengal: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation

FC Goa will have an opportunity to go within a point off ATK Mohun Bagan when it takes on SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) at the Fatorda Stadium on Friday.

Goa is coming on the back off two successive draws against ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters. For Friday's outing, centrebacks Ivan Gonzalez (suspended) and James Donachie (injury) aren't available which could pave the way for on-loan signing Adil Khan to make his debut for the club.

MATCH PREVIEW| ISL 2020-21 preview: Interesting clash on cards as FC Goa takes on SC East Bengal

Podcast: From coaching changes and how they are impacting the side to a certain rant from one of the biggest names in the league, the last week in ISL action has been dramatic to the say the very least. Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad are joined by The Hindu's N Sudarshan to discuss the best and worst of the week of ISL action gone by. Listen in to the latest episode of The Full Time Show:



Here's how the two teams could line-up:

FC Goa predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Naveen Kumar; Seriton Fernandes, Adil Khan, Aiban Dohling, Saviour Gama; Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia; Alberto Noguera, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Mendoza; Igor Angulo

SC East Bengal predicted XI (3-4-3)

Debjit Majumder; Scott Neville, Daniel Fox, Raju Gaikwad; Ankit Mukherjee, Matti Steinmann, Milan Singh, Ankit Mukherjee; Anthony Pilkington, Bright Enobakhare, Harmanpreet Singh

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan combined XI. Captaincy pick: Jorge Ortiz (FCG), Vice-Captain: Bright Enobakhare (SCEB)

Combined ATKMB-FCG XI

Debjit Majumder (SCEB), Seriton Fernandes (FCG), Adil Khan (FCG), Daniel Fox (SCEB), Saviour Gama (FCG), Edu Bedia (FCG), Lenny Rodrigues (FCG), Jorge Mendoza Ortiz (FCG), Brandon Fernandes (FCG), Bright Enobakhare (SCEB), Anthony Pilkington (SCEB)