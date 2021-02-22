Home ISL News ISL 2020-21 news, Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation ISL 2020-21: Ahead of the match between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL), we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations. Team Sportstar 22 February, 2021 11:11 IST Manvir Singh scored in the reverse fixture against Hyderabad FC. - sportzpics Team Sportstar 22 February, 2021 11:11 IST Fourth-placed Hyderabad FC (HFC) will take on table-topper ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in a crucial match of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama on Monday.A win for HFC in its upcoming match will take it above FC Goa into third in the ISL standings. Meanwhile, a loss could hamper its chances of making the playoffs. The Nizams are coming on the back of a 4-0 win over Kerala Blasters in the previous game. However, it will have to do without the services of right-back Asish Rai, who suffered a season-ending knee injury but midfielder Mohammed Yasir will be back from suspension.On the other hand, a win would be enough for Mohun Bagan to seal the League Winner's Shield and the AFC Champions League spot. The reverse fixture ended 1-1 with Manvir Singh and Aridane Santana scoring for either side.PODCAST - In the latest episode of Sportstar's 'The Full Time Show', Odisha FC's Rohan Sharma and Raj Athwal take us through their former head coach Stuart Baxter's comments, their decision to let him go and the larger problem of trivializing sexual violence in the sporting world. Here's how the two teams could line-up in their next game.Hyderabad FC predicted XI (4-4-2)Laxmikant Kattimani; Nikhil Poojari, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra; Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Joel Chianese; Aridane Santana, Fran SandazaATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI (4-2-3-1)Arindam Bhattacharja; Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Subhasish Bose; Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues; David Williams, Marcelinho, Manvir Singh; Roy KrishnaFantasy picksWe have also got you covered for your fantasy HFC-ATKMB XI.Captaincy pick: Roy Krishna (ATKMB) Vice-captaincy: Aridane Santana (HFC)Combined HFC-KBFC XIArindam Bhattacharja (ATKMB), Pritam Kotal (ATKMB), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB), Chinglensena Singh (HFC), Akash Mishra (HFC), Hitesh Sharma (HFC), Marcelinho (ATKMB), Joel Chianese (HFC), David Williams (ATKMB), Aridane Santana (HFC), Roy Krishna (ATKMB)ISL 2020-21 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.