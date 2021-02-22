ISL 2020-21 news, Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation

Fourth-placed Hyderabad FC (HFC) will take on table-topper ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in a crucial match of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama on Monday.

A win for HFC in its upcoming match will take it above FC Goa into third in the ISL standings. Meanwhile, a loss could hamper its chances of making the playoffs. The Nizams are coming on the back of a 4-0 win over Kerala Blasters in the previous game.

However, it will have to do without the services of right-back Asish Rai, who suffered a season-ending knee injury but midfielder Mohammed Yasir will be back from suspension.

On the other hand, a win would be enough for Mohun Bagan to seal the League Winner's Shield and the AFC Champions League spot. The reverse fixture ended 1-1 with Manvir Singh and Aridane Santana scoring for either side.

PODCAST - In the latest episode of Sportstar's 'The Full Time Show', Odisha FC's Rohan Sharma and Raj Athwal take us through their former head coach Stuart Baxter's comments, their decision to let him go and the larger problem of trivializing sexual violence in the sporting world.



Here's how the two teams could line-up in their next game.

Hyderabad FC predicted XI (4-4-2)

Laxmikant Kattimani; Nikhil Poojari, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra; Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Joel Chianese; Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza

ATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Arindam Bhattacharja; Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Subhasish Bose; Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues; David Williams, Marcelinho, Manvir Singh; Roy Krishna

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy HFC-ATKMB XI.

Captaincy pick: Roy Krishna (ATKMB) Vice-captaincy: Aridane Santana (HFC)

Combined HFC-KBFC XI

Arindam Bhattacharja (ATKMB), Pritam Kotal (ATKMB), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB), Chinglensena Singh (HFC), Akash Mishra (HFC), Hitesh Sharma (HFC), Marcelinho (ATKMB), Joel Chianese (HFC), David Williams (ATKMB), Aridane Santana (HFC), Roy Krishna (ATKMB)