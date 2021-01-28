Home ISL News ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy 11, team news and formation ISL 2021: Ahead of the match between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations for both sides. Team Sportstar 28 January, 2021 08:43 IST Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC played out a goalless draw the last time the two sides clashed. - ISL/SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 28 January, 2021 08:43 IST Having played out draws in its last three games, Hyderabad FC will be keen to seal all three points on offer when it faces Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) clash at the Tilak Maidan in Goa on Thursday.Hyderabad, unbeaten in five games, is fourth on the table. Coached by Manolo Marquez, Hyderabad has played a very attractive brand of football this season. The Nizams boast a potent attack that features the likes of Aridane Santana and Halicharan Narzary, while youngsters such as Liston Colaco, Asish Rai and Akash Mishra have excelled this season. RELATED| ISL 2020-21 preview: Bengaluru looks to arrest its winless run against Hyderabad Bengaluru, on the other hand, is enduring its worst run in the ISL. The former champion is winless in seven games and has not managed a clean-sheet in its last 10 games. Currently ninth, the club still has a chance to make it to the top-four but will need to pick up wins fast. The club has been bolstered by Harmanjot Khabra's return to training after he missed two games because of a hamstring injury. Podcast: From coaching changes and how they are impacting the side to a certain rant from one of the biggest names in the league, the last week in ISL action has been dramatic to the say the very least. Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad are joined by The Hindu's N Sudarshan to discuss the best and worst of the week of ISL action gone by. Listen in to The Full Time Show: Here's how the two teams could line up -Hyderabad FC predicted XILaxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Hitesh Sharma, Joel Chianese, Joao Victor, Liston Colaco, Aridane Santana, Mohammad YasirALSO READ| ISL 2020-21 Weekly Roundup: 7 and no W for BFC, Do not upset Fowler Bengaluru FC predicted XIGurpreet Singh Sandhu, Harmanjot Khabra, Juanan, Fran Gonzalez, Parag Srivas, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Leon Augustine, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Sunil ChhetriFantasy picksWe have also got you covered for your fantasy Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC combined XI. Captaincy pick: Sunil Chhetri, Vice-captain: Aridane SantanaCombined HFC-BFC XILaxmikant Kattimani (HFC), Asish Rai (HFC), Akash Mishra (HFC), Juanan (BFC), Odei Onaindia (HFC), Hitesh Sharma (HFC), Suresh Wangjam (BFC), Erik Paartalu (BFC), Liston Colaco (HFC), Sunil Chhetri (BFC), Aridane Santana (HFC)Where to watch Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC?ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos