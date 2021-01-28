ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy 11, team news and formation

Having played out draws in its last three games, Hyderabad FC will be keen to seal all three points on offer when it faces Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) clash at the Tilak Maidan in Goa on Thursday.

Hyderabad, unbeaten in five games, is fourth on the table. Coached by Manolo Marquez, Hyderabad has played a very attractive brand of football this season. The Nizams boast a potent attack that features the likes of Aridane Santana and Halicharan Narzary, while youngsters such as Liston Colaco, Asish Rai and Akash Mishra have excelled this season.

Bengaluru, on the other hand, is enduring its worst run in the ISL. The former champion is winless in seven games and has not managed a clean-sheet in its last 10 games. Currently ninth, the club still has a chance to make it to the top-four but will need to pick up wins fast. The club has been bolstered by Harmanjot Khabra's return to training after he missed two games because of a hamstring injury.

Here's how the two teams could line up -

Hyderabad FC predicted XI

Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Hitesh Sharma, Joel Chianese, Joao Victor, Liston Colaco, Aridane Santana, Mohammad Yasir

Bengaluru FC predicted XI

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Harmanjot Khabra, Juanan, Fran Gonzalez, Parag Srivas, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Leon Augustine, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC combined XI. Captaincy pick: Sunil Chhetri, Vice-captain: Aridane Santana

Combined HFC-BFC XI

Laxmikant Kattimani (HFC), Asish Rai (HFC), Akash Mishra (HFC), Juanan (BFC), Odei Onaindia (HFC), Hitesh Sharma (HFC), Suresh Wangjam (BFC), Erik Paartalu (BFC), Liston Colaco (HFC), Sunil Chhetri (BFC), Aridane Santana (HFC)