ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team news and formation

Chennaiyin FC will take on Hyderabad FC in match 77 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Sunday.

Csaba Laszlo's men come into the tie on the back of a 1-1 draw against table-topper Mumbai City FC, while Hyderabad FC came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Bengaluru FC. Hyderabad won 4-1 against Chennaiyin in the reverse fixture.

Chennaiyin, sixth on the points table with 16 points, could go level on points with fifth-placed Hyderabad FC with a win. Midfielder Anirudh Thapa remains a doubt for the fixture, while new signing Manuel Lanzarote was out of quarantine on Saturday and could make the bench.

Podcast - The merger between ATK and Mohun Bagan for ISL 2020-21 seemed like a match made in heaven, but fans didn't look pleased. Our reporters Shyam Vasudevan, Aashin Prasad and Amitabha Das Sharma delve into the reasons behind fans' displeasure and the raging hashtag #RemoveATK in the latest episode of 'The Full Time Show'.

Here's how the two teams could line up:

Hyderabad FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Subrata Pal; Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensena Singh, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor, Luis Sastre, Joel Chianese, Mohammed Yasir, Halicharan Narzary; Aridane Santana

Chennaiyin FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Memo Moura, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Deepak Tangri, Germanpreet Singh; Thoi Singh, Jakub Sylvestr, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Esmael Goncalves

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy HFC-CFC XI.



Captaincy pick: Aridane Santana (HFC), Vice-captain: Esmael Goncalves (CFC)

Vishal Kaith (CFC), Asish Rai (HFC), Chinglensena Singh (HFC), Eli Sabia (CFC), Akash Mishra (HFC), Hitesh Sharma (HFC), Joel Chianesh (HFC), Halicharan Narzary (HFC), Esmael Goncalves (CFC), Lllianzuala Chhangte (CFC), Aridane Santana (HFC)