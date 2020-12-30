Home ISL News ISL 2020-21 news, Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation ISL 2020: Ahead of the match between Hyderabad FC and FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL), we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations. Team Sportstar 30 December, 2020 11:44 IST Hyderabad FC's Liston Colaco and FC Goa's Redeem Tlang. - www.indiansuperleague.com Team Sportstar 30 December, 2020 11:44 IST Hyderabad FC will seek to end its losing run when it takes on FC Goa in Match 43 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Wednesday.Hyderabad suffered back-to-back losses in the ISL where it lost to both Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters by a 2-0 margin. Forward Fran Sandaza made his first appearance of the season in a cameo role against Blasters could be in line for a start.RELATED | ISL 2020-21 preview: Hyderabad eyes winning return against FC Goa Goa returned to winning ways with a late 2-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC last week. There are no real injury concerns for Juan Ferrando's team.Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the ups and downs of matchweek 5 of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show. Here are the predicted XI for both teams.Hyderabad FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)Subrata Paul; Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensena Singh, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma; Nikhil Poojary, Mohammed Yasir, Halicharan Narzary; Aridane SantanaFC Goa XI predicted XI (4-2-3-1)Mohammad Nawaz; Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Saviour Gama; Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues; Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Mendoza Ortiz; Igor AnguloFantasy picksWe have also got you covered for your fantasy HFC-FCG XI. Captaincy pick: Igor AnguloCombined HFC-FCG XISubrata Paul (HFC), Asish Rai (HFC), Ivan Gonzalez (FCG), Chinglensena Singh (HFC), Hitesh Sharma (HFC), Edu Bedia (FCG), Liston Colaco (HFC), Brandon Fernandes (FCG), Jorge Ortiz (FCG), Igor Angulo (FCG), Aridane Santana (HFC)ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos