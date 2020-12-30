ISL 2020-21 news, Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation

Hyderabad FC will seek to end its losing run when it takes on FC Goa in Match 43 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Wednesday.

Hyderabad suffered back-to-back losses in the ISL where it lost to both Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters by a 2-0 margin. Forward Fran Sandaza made his first appearance of the season in a cameo role against Blasters could be in line for a start.

Goa returned to winning ways with a late 2-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC last week. There are no real injury concerns for Juan Ferrando's team.

Here are the predicted XI for both teams.

Hyderabad FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Subrata Paul; Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensena Singh, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma; Nikhil Poojary, Mohammed Yasir, Halicharan Narzary; Aridane Santana

FC Goa XI predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Mohammad Nawaz; Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Saviour Gama; Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues; Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Mendoza Ortiz; Igor Angulo

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy HFC-FCG XI.



Captaincy pick: Igor Angulo

Combined HFC-FCG XI

Subrata Paul (HFC), Asish Rai (HFC), Ivan Gonzalez (FCG), Chinglensena Singh (HFC), Hitesh Sharma (HFC), Edu Bedia (FCG), Liston Colaco (HFC), Brandon Fernandes (FCG), Jorge Ortiz (FCG), Igor Angulo (FCG), Aridane Santana (HFC)