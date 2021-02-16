ISL 2020-21 news, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation

Fifth-placed Hyderabad FC (HFC) will take on tenth-placed Kerala Blasters (KBFC) in match 96 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama on Tuesday.

A win for HFC in its upcoming match will take it above FC Goa into third in the ISL standings. Meanwhile, a loss could hamper its chances of making the playoffs. The Nizams have won just once in their previous seven matches in which they are unbeaten and their last outing ended in a 1-1 draw against SC East Bengal.

On the other hand, Blasters are winless in their last five matches and are out of playoff contention. They are coming on the back of a 2-2 draw against Odisha FC. In the reverse fixture, Blasters won 2-0 thanks to goals from Abdul Hakku and Jordan Murray.

Hyderabad will be without Mohammed Yasir, who was red carded late in the game against East Bengal.

Here's how the two teams could line-up in their next game.

Hyderabad FC predicted XI (4-4-2)

Laxmikant Kattimani; Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai; Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Lluis Sastre; Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza

Kerala Blasters predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Albino Gomes; Sandeep Singh, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jeakson Singh, Jessel Carneiro; Juande, Vicente Gomez; Rahul KP, Gary Hooper, Sahal Abdul Samad; Jordan Murray

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy HFC-KBFC XI.

Captaincy pick: Aridane Santana (HFC), Vice-captaincy: Jordan Murray (KBFC)

Combined HFC-KBFC XI

Albino Gomes (KBFC), Asish Rai (HFC), Costa Nhamoinesu (KBFC), Chinglensena Singh (HFC), Akash Mishra (HFC), Hitesh Sharma (HFC), Sahal Abdul Samad (KBFC), Joel Chianese (HFC), Gary Hooper (KBFC), Aridane Santana (HFC), Jordan Murray (KBFC)