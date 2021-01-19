ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation

Hyderabad FC will take on Odisha FC in match 64 of the the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday.

READ | ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for

The Nizams are unbeaten in their last three matches (two wins and a draw), while Odisha is coming off a defeat against Chennaiyin FC.

Hyderabad is fourth on the table and will need a 4-0 win to move past FC Goa into third. Bottom-placed Odisha is four points off the 10th-placed Kerala Blasters.

From Carles Cuadrat's departure to what Kerala Blasters needs to do to improve, our reporters Aashin Prasad and Shyam Vasudevan talk all things ISL in our latest episode of the Full Time Show. Listen in:



Here's how the two teams could line-up:

Hyderabad FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Laxmikant Kattimani; Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra; Lluis Sastre, Joao Victor; Joel Chianese, Halicharan Narzary, Mohammed Yasir; Aridane Santana

Odisha FC predicted XI (4-4-2)

Arshdeep Singh; Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Vinit Rai, Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar; Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC combined XI. Captaincy pick: Aridane Santana (HFC), Vice-captain: Diego Mauricio (OFC)

Combined HFC-OFC XI

Arshdeep Singh (OFC); Asish Rai (HFC), Odei Onaindia (HFC), Steven Taylor (OFC), Akash Mishra (HFC); Vinit Rai (OFC); Liston Colaco (HFC), Mohammed Yasir (HFC), Joel Chianese (HFC); Diego Mauricio (OFC), Aridane Santana (HFC)