ISL 2020-21 news, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Predicted starting XI, team news and formation

In match 20 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21), ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC will square off at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Wednesday.

ATKMB has managed to keep the core group of players from the last title-winning ATK team and coaching department led by Antonio Habas. The Kolkata giant won all three of its opening matches against Kerala Blasters, SC East Bengal and Odisha FC with Roy Krishna leading from the front.

It remains to be seen if Antonio Habas will have Edu Garcia and David Williams available for selection.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC is yet to register a win in three attempts. It will be boosted by the return of first-choice goalkeeper T.P. Rehenesh, following a one-game suspension.

Jamshedpur FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

T.P. Rehenesh; Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Kiyam; Jackichand Singh, Alex Lima, Aniket Jadhav; Nerijus Valskis

ATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI (3-5-2)

Arindam Bhattacharja; Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan; Prabir Das, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Jayesh Rane, Subhasish Bose; Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh

We have got you covered for your fantasy JFC-ATKMB XI. Captaincy pick: Roy Krishna

Listen | Check out our analysis of matchweek 2 of the Indian Super League on our football special podcast, The Full Time Show.







Combined JFC-ATKMB XI

Arindam Bhattacharja (ATKMB); Prabir Das ((ATKMB), Pritam Kotal (ATKMB), Stephen Eze (JFC), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB); Jayesh Rane (ATKMB), Javier Hernandez (ATKMB), Carl McHugh (ATKMB), Jackichand Singh (JFC); Nerijus Valskis (JFC), Roy Krishna (ATKMB).