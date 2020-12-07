Home ISL News ISL 2020-21 news, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Predicted starting XI, team news and formation ISL 2020: Ahead of the match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL) season seven, we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations for both sides. Team Sportstar 07 December, 2020 09:43 IST ATK Mohun Bagan has won all three of its opening games in the ISL 2020-21 season. - ISL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 07 December, 2020 09:43 IST In match 20 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21), ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC will square off at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Wednesday.ATKMB has managed to keep the core group of players from the last title-winning ATK team and coaching department led by Antonio Habas. The Kolkata giant won all three of its opening matches against Kerala Blasters, SC East Bengal and Odisha FC with Roy Krishna leading from the front. It remains to be seen if Antonio Habas will have Edu Garcia and David Williams available for selection.Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC is yet to register a win in three attempts. It will be boosted by the return of first-choice goalkeeper T.P. Rehenesh, following a one-game suspension.RELATED1) ISL 2020-21 Preview: Winless Jamshedpur FC faces unbeaten ATK Mohun Bagan 2) ISL 2020-21: Who are Jamshedpur FC's foreign players? 3) ISL 2020-21: Who are ATK Mohun Bagan's foreign players? Jamshedpur FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)T.P. Rehenesh; Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Kiyam; Jackichand Singh, Alex Lima, Aniket Jadhav; Nerijus ValskisATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI (3-5-2)Arindam Bhattacharja; Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan; Prabir Das, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Jayesh Rane, Subhasish Bose; Roy Krishna, Manvir SinghWe have got you covered for your fantasy JFC-ATKMB XI. Captaincy pick: Roy KrishnaListen | Check out our analysis of matchweek 2 of the Indian Super League on our football special podcast, The Full Time Show. Combined JFC-ATKMB XIArindam Bhattacharja (ATKMB); Prabir Das ((ATKMB), Pritam Kotal (ATKMB), Stephen Eze (JFC), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB); Jayesh Rane (ATKMB), Javier Hernandez (ATKMB), Carl McHugh (ATKMB), Jackichand Singh (JFC); Nerijus Valskis (JFC), Roy Krishna (ATKMB).ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos