ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation

NorthEast United FC will look to end its seven-match winless run when it takes on Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) clash at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Sunday.

Following the departure of its head coach Gerard Nus, interim coach Khalid Jamil will look to motivate the side to push for a win against seventh-placed Jamshedpur FC.

In the first meeting between these two sides, JFC managed to beat NEUFC 1-0, to hand NEUFC its first defeat of the season.

Following the departure of its head coach Gerard Nus, interim coach Khalid Jamil will look to motivate the side to push for a win against seventh-placed Jamshedpur FC.



Here's how the two teams could line-up:

Jamshedpur FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

T.P. Rehenesh; Ricky Lallawmawma, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Narender Gahlot; Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Mohammad Mobashir; Isaac Vanmalsawma, Nerijus Valskis, Aniket Jadhav.

NorthEast United FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

Gurmeet; Gurjinder Kumar, Ashutosh Mehta, Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot; Khassa Camara, Rochharzela, Federico Gallego; Ninthoinganba Meetei, V.P. Suhair, Luis Machado.

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC combined XI. Captaincy pick: Nerijus Valskis

T.P. Rehenesh (JFC); Ashutosh Mehta (NEUFC), Peter Hartley (JFC), Stephen Eze (JFC), Benjamin Lambot (NEUFC); Aitor Monroy (JFC), Rochharzela (NEUFC), Federico Gallego (NEUFC); Luis Machado (NEUFC), Nerijus Valskis (JFC), Mohammad Mobashir (JFC).