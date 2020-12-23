Home ISL News ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: Predicted playing XI, fantasy 11, team news and formation ISL 2020: Ahead of the match between Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL), we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations for both sides. Team Sportstar 23 December, 2020 10:21 IST Jamshedpur FC's Jackichand Singh and FC Goa's Edu Bedia. - www.indiansuperleague.com Team Sportstar 23 December, 2020 10:21 IST Jamshedpur FC (JFC) will take on FC Goa (FCG) in match 38 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Wednesday.Jamshedpur is unbeaten in its last six matches and earned a 1-0 win over NorthEast United FC in last week. Midfielder Aitor Monroy will be back available for selection after a one-game suspension as Owen Coyle's men push for a top-four berth.Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the ups and downs of matchweek 4 of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show. Goa has lost successive matches and will be keen to not slip-up further from the top spot. The clash will pit the leading goal-scorers (6) of the season - Nerijus Valskis (JFC) and Igor Angulo (FCG) - against each other.RELATED1) ISL 2020-21: Upbeat Jamshedpur FC to meet struggling FC Goa 2) ISL 2020-21 news: Who are FC Goa's foreign players? 3) ISL 2020-21: Who are Jamshedpur FC's foreign players? Here's how the two teams could line up -Jamshedpur FC predicted XI (4-3-3)TP Rehenesh (GK); Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma; Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Mohammad Mobashir; Aniket Jadhav, Nerijus Valskis, Jackichand SinghFC Goa XI predicted XI (4-2-3-1)Mohammad Nawaz; Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Saviour Gama; Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues; Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Mendoza Ortiz; Igor AnguloFantasy picksWe have also got you covered for your fantasy Jamshedpur-Goa combined XI. Captaincy pick: Nerijus Valskis (JFC), Vice-captain: Igor Angulo (FCG)TP Rehenesh (JFC); Laldinliana Renthlei (JFC), Peter Hartley (JFC), Ivan Gonzalez (FCG), Saviour Gama (FCG); Alexadner Jesuraj (FCG), Brandon Fernandes (FCG), Jacichand Singh (JFC); Jorge Ortiz (FCG), Nerijus Valskis (JFC), Igor Angulo (FCG)ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos