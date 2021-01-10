Home ISL News ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy 11, team news and formation ISL 2021: Ahead of the match between Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations for both sides. Team Sportstar 10 January, 2021 09:10 IST Kerala Blasters will look to move up from tenth position in the ISL table. - isl media Team Sportstar 10 January, 2021 09:10 IST Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) will look to put its back-to-back losses behind it when it takes on fifth-placed Jamshedpur FC in match 54 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Sunday.Kerala, which is tenth in the table, has had a patchy run of form since the season began and desperately needs a second win of the season after losing 2-0 to Mumbai City FC and 4-2 to Odisha FC.Jamshedpur edged out Bengaluru FC 1-0 in its previous game and has the chance to third in the table if it beats Kerala.Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad with the weekly review of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show. Kerala Blasters predicted XI (4-3-3)Albino Gomes; Nishu Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Jessel Carneiro; Jeakson Singh, Vicente Gomez, Rahul KP; Sahal Abdul Samad, Facundo Pereyra, Jordan Murray.Jamshedpur FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)T. P. Rehenesh; Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma; Mohammed Mobashir, Aitor Monroy; Jackichand Singh, Alex Lima, Aniket Jadhav; Nerijus Valskis.Also read | ISL: Points table, goals scored, goal differenceFantasy picksCaptaincy pick: Nerijus Valskis (JFC), Vice-captain: Facundo Pereyra (KBFC)Albino Gomes (KBFC); Nishu Kumar (KBFC), Peter Hartley (JFC), Stephen Eze (JFC), Jessel Carneiro; Jeakson Singh (KBFC), Aitor Monroy (JFC), Alex Lima (JFC); Jackichand Singh (JFC), Facundo Pereyra (KBFC), Nerijus Valskis (JFC).ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos