ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy 11, team news and formation

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) will look to put its back-to-back losses behind it when it takes on fifth-placed Jamshedpur FC in match 54 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Sunday.

Kerala, which is tenth in the table, has had a patchy run of form since the season began and desperately needs a second win of the season after losing 2-0 to Mumbai City FC and 4-2 to Odisha FC.

Jamshedpur edged out Bengaluru FC 1-0 in its previous game and has the chance to third in the table if it beats Kerala.

Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad with the weekly review of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show.



Kerala Blasters predicted XI (4-3-3)

Albino Gomes; Nishu Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Jessel Carneiro; Jeakson Singh, Vicente Gomez, Rahul KP; Sahal Abdul Samad, Facundo Pereyra, Jordan Murray.

Jamshedpur FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

T. P. Rehenesh; Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma; Mohammed Mobashir, Aitor Monroy; Jackichand Singh, Alex Lima, Aniket Jadhav; Nerijus Valskis.

Fantasy picks

Captaincy pick: Nerijus Valskis (JFC), Vice-captain: Facundo Pereyra (KBFC)

Albino Gomes (KBFC); Nishu Kumar (KBFC), Peter Hartley (JFC), Stephen Eze (JFC), Jessel Carneiro; Jeakson Singh (KBFC), Aitor Monroy (JFC), Alex Lima (JFC); Jackichand Singh (JFC), Facundo Pereyra (KBFC), Nerijus Valskis (JFC).