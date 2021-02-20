ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation

Mumbai City FC takes on Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in a must-win clash in the ongoing Indian Super League season (ISL 2020-21) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Saturday.

Both teams are coming into the contest on the back of defeats. ATK Mohun Bagan downed Jamshedpur FC 1-0 while Mumbai City lost to Bengaluru FC 2-4. Mumbai City is five points behind table-topper Mohun Bagan with a game in hand, while Jamshedpur is seventh with 21 points, six points of a top four place.

PREVIEW | Mumbai City FC aims to regain top spot in Jamshedpur FC clash

In the reverse fixture in December, Nerijus Valskis and Bartholomew Ogbeche scored in a 1-1 draw.

Hugo Boumous is banned for four matches after being found quilty of abusing a match official.

Here's how the two teams could line-up on the night.

Jamshedpur FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

T.P. Rehenesh; Laldinliana Rentheli, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma; Alex Lima, Aitor Monroy; Seiminlen Doungel, Wiliam Lalnunfela, Farukh Choudhary; Nerijus Valskis

Mumbai City FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Amrinder Singh; Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Mandar Rao Dessai; Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges; Cy Goddard, Raynier Fernandes, Bipin Singh; Adam le Fondre

Fantasy Picks

