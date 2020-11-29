ISL News

ISL 2020-21 news, Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation

ISL 2020: Ahead of the match between Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) season seven, we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations.

29 November, 2020 09:31 IST
JFC vs OFC

Jamshedpur FC started with a 1-2 defeat to Chennaiyin FC on Tuesday and Odisha FC too suffered a defeat against Hyderabad FC on Monday.   -  ISL

Jamshedpur FC will take on Odisha FC at Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Sunday as both teams search for their first wins of Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21.

Jamshedpur started with a 1-2 defeat to Chennaiyin FC on Tuesday and Odisha too suffered a defeat against Hyderabad FC on Monday.

Jamshedpur head coach Owen Coyle loves to play an attacking style of football and will look to make use of the “springy” 4-2-3-1, while Odisha head coach Stuart Baxter spoke of using the 4-3-3 formation in the lead up to this game. Both coaches have injury concerns and will take a call on the inclusion of key players.

Here's how the two teams could line-up.

Jamshedpur FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

TP Rehenesh; Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; Aitor Monroy, Jitendra Singh; Jackichand Singh, Alex Lima, Issac Vanmalsawma; Nerijus Valskis

Odisha FC predicted XI (4-3-3-)

Arshdeep Singh; Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Steven Taylor, Hendry Antonay; Thoiba Singh, Saurabh Meher, Marcelinho; Nandhakumar Sekar, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu

We have also got you covered for your fantasy Jamshedpur-Odisha combined XI. Captaincy pick: Nerijus Valskis (JFC)

Combined JFC-OFC XI

TP Rehenesh (JFC); Shubham Sarangi (JFC), Stephen Eze (JFC), Gaurav Bora (OFC); Thoiba Singh (JFC), Alex Lima (JFC); Jackichand Singh (JFC), Marcelinho (OFC); Diego Mauricio (OFC), Nandhakumar Sekar (OFC), Nerijus Valskis (JFC)

ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV.

