ISL 2020-21 news, Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation

ISL 2020: Ahead of the match between Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) season seven, we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations.

Team Sportstar
29 November, 2020 09:31 IST

Jamshedpur FC will take on Odisha FC at Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Sunday as both teams search for their first wins of Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21.

Jamshedpur started with a 1-2 defeat to Chennaiyin FC on Tuesday and Odisha too suffered a defeat against Hyderabad FC on Monday.

ISL 2020-21 COVERAGE

Jamshedpur head coach Owen Coyle loves to play an attacking style of football and will look to make use of the "springy" 4-2-3-1, while Odisha head coach Stuart Baxter spoke of using the 4-3-3 formation in the lead up to this game. Both coaches have injury concerns and will take a call on the inclusion of key players.

RELATED
1) ISL 2020-21 Preview: Jamshedpur, Odisha aim for first win of the season
2) ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC preview: Can the Coyle-Valskis combo light the fuse?
3) ISL 2020-21: Who are Jamshedpur FC's foreign players?
4) ISL 2020-21 News, Odisha FC preview: Time for Baxter's boys to turn the tide

ISL 2020-21 COVERAGE

Here's how the two teams could line-up.

Jamshedpur FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)
TP Rehenesh; Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; Aitor Monroy, Jitendra Singh; Jackichand Singh, Alex Lima, Issac Vanmalsawma; Nerijus Valskis

Odisha FC predicted XI (4-3-3-)
Arshdeep Singh; Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Steven Taylor, Hendry Antonay; Thoiba Singh, Saurabh Meher, Marcelinho; Nandhakumar Sekar, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu

We have also got you covered for your fantasy Jamshedpur-Odisha combined XI.

Captaincy pick: Nerijus Valskis (JFC)

Combined JFC-OFC XI
TP Rehenesh (JFC); Shubham Sarangi (JFC), Stephen Eze (JFC), Gaurav Bora (OFC); Thoiba Singh (JFC), Alex Lima (JFC); Jackichand Singh (JFC), Marcelinho (OFC); Diego Mauricio (OFC), Nandhakumar Sekar (OFC), Nerijus Valskis (JFC)

ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV.