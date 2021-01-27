ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy 11, team news and formation

Kerala Blasters FC will look to pull off a league double over Jamshedpur FC when they square off in match 73 of the ongoing Indian Super League season (ISL 2020-21) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday.

Kerala, which is ninth on the points table, has had a patchy run of form since the tournament began. Kibu Vicuna's side will seek to move up the table with another win after remaining unbeaten in its last four matches. The absence of Nishu Kumar in the backline could still hurt the team but the assured performances of Jeakson Singh in the recent games is a good sign.

Meanwhile, eighth-placed Jamshedpur has just one win from its last six matches and is undergoing its worst sequence of results since its introduction to the ISL. Despite the return of young defender Narender Gahlot in the match against Hyderabad FC, it still looked wobbly at the back.

Podcast: From coaching changes and how they are impacting the side to a certain rant from one of the biggest names in the league, the last week in ISL action has been dramatic to the say the very least. Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad are joined by The Hindu's N Sudarshan to discuss the best and worst of the week of ISL action gone by. Listen in to The Full Time Show:

Kerala Blasters predicted XI (4-4-2)

Albino Gomes; Sandeep Singh, Bakary Kone, Jeakson Singh, Yondrembem Denechandra; Juande, Vicente Gomez, Facundo Pereyra, Sahal Abdul Samad; Rahul KP, Gary Hooper.

Jamshedpur FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

TP Rehenesh; Narender Gahlot, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma; Mohammad Mobashir, Alexandre Lima, Aitor Monroy; Seiminlen Doungel, Nerijus Valskis, Farukh Choudhary.

Fantasy picks

Captaincy pick: Jordan Murray (KBFC), Vice-captain: Nerijus Valskis (JFC)

Combined KBFC-BFC XI

Albino Gomes (KBFC); Sandeep Singh (KBFC), Peter Hartley (JFC), Stephen Eze (JFC), Yondrembem Denechandra (KBFC); Aitor Monroy (JFC), Vicente Gomez (KBFC), Sahal Abdul Samad (KBFC); Gary Hooper (KBFC), Nerijus Valskis (JFC), Mohammad Mobashir (JFC).