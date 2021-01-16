ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation

Hyderabad FC will return to action after a week in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) when it takes on table-topper Mumbai City FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium on Saturday.

READ | Preview: Jahouh returns as resurgent Hyderabad FC takes on table topper Mumbai City FC

The Nizams won their last two matches 4-1 and 4-2 against Chennaiyin FC and NortheEast United FC, while Mumbai City beat ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 on Monday.

Mumbai will have Ahmed Jahouh back in contention after his one-game suspension, while Hyderabad will be without Nikhil Poojary, Fran Sandaza and Souvik Chakrabarti.

From Carles Cuadrat's departure to what Kerala Blasters needs to do to improve, our reporters Aashin Prasad and Shyam Vasudevan talk all things ISL in our latest episode of the Full Time Show. Listen in:



Here's how the two teams could line-up:

Mumbai City FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Amrinder Singh; Mohammed Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Mandar Rao Dessai; Rowlin Borges, Ahmed Jahouh; Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh; Adam Le Fondre

Hyderabad FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Laxmikant Kattimani; Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra; Lluis Sastre, Joao Victor; Joel Chianese, Halicharan Narzary, Mohammed Yasir; Aridane Santana

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC combined XI. Captaincy pick: Aridane Santana (HFC), Vice-captain: Adam le Fondre (MCFC)

Amrinder Singh (MCFC), Asish Rai (HFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Chinglensana Singh (HFC), Mandar Rao Dessai (MCFC), Rowllin Borges (MCFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Bipin Singh (MCFC), Joel Chianese (HFC), Aridane Santana (HFC), Adam le Fondre (MCFC)