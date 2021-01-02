ISL 2020-21 news, Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation

Mumbai City FC will look to retain the top spot when it takes on Kerala Blasters in a 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday.

Sergio Lobera's Mumbai City hasn't played in 12 days and will look to make a winning return in the New Year. MCFC is boosted by the return of attacking midfielder Hugo Boumous, who missed the last two matches due to injury.

Blasters head coach Kobu Vicuna confirmed that Bakary Kone, Gary Hooper and Costa Nhamoinesu have returned to training ahead of the clash against Mumbai.

Here are the predicted XI for both teams.

Mumbai City FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Amrinder Singh; Mohamad Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy; Rowlin Borges, Ahmed Jahouh; Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh; Adam Le Fondre

Kerala Blasters predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Albino Gomes; Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro; Jeakson Singh, Vicente Gomez; Rahul KP, Facundo Pereyra, Sahal Abdul Samad; Jordan Murray

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy MCFC-KBFC XI.



Captaincy pick: Adam Le Fondre

Combined MCFC-KBFC XI

Amrinder Singh (MCFC), Nishu Kumar (KBFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Jeakson Singh (KBFC), Jessel Carneiro (KBFC), Rowlin Borges (MCFC), Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC), Jordan Murray (KBFC), Rahul KP (KBFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Adam Le Fondre (MCFC)