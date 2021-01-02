Home ISL News ISL 2020-21 news, Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation ISL 2020: Ahead of the match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL), we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations. Team Sportstar 02 January, 2021 09:12 IST Mumbai City's Mohamed Rakip and Kerala Blasters' Vicente Gomez. - www.indiansuperleague.com Team Sportstar 02 January, 2021 09:12 IST Mumbai City FC will look to retain the top spot when it takes on Kerala Blasters in a 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday.Sergio Lobera's Mumbai City hasn't played in 12 days and will look to make a winning return in the New Year. MCFC is boosted by the return of attacking midfielder Hugo Boumous, who missed the last two matches due to injury. RELATED1) ISL 2020-21 preview: Mumbai aims for top spot in New Year's clash against Kerala 2) ISL 2020-21: Sahal Abdul Samad hype train arrives as Kerala Blasters huffs and puffs in ISL 3) Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the ups and downs of matchweek 5 of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show. Blasters head coach Kobu Vicuna confirmed that Bakary Kone, Gary Hooper and Costa Nhamoinesu have returned to training ahead of the clash against Mumbai. Here are the predicted XI for both teams.Mumbai City FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)Amrinder Singh; Mohamad Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy; Rowlin Borges, Ahmed Jahouh; Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh; Adam Le FondreKerala Blasters predicted XI (4-2-3-1)Albino Gomes; Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro; Jeakson Singh, Vicente Gomez; Rahul KP, Facundo Pereyra, Sahal Abdul Samad; Jordan MurrayFantasy picksWe have also got you covered for your fantasy MCFC-KBFC XI. Captaincy pick: Adam Le FondreCombined MCFC-KBFC XIAmrinder Singh (MCFC), Nishu Kumar (KBFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Jeakson Singh (KBFC), Jessel Carneiro (KBFC), Rowlin Borges (MCFC), Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC), Jordan Murray (KBFC), Rahul KP (KBFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Adam Le Fondre (MCFC)ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos