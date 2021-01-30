Home ISL News ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation ISL 2020-21: Ahead of the match between Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations for both sides. Team Sportstar 30 January, 2021 10:01 IST Mandar Rao Dessai pictured during a Mumbai City FC's match against NEUFC in the ISL. - ISL Media Team Sportstar 30 January, 2021 10:01 IST Mumbai City FC (MCFC) and NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will square off in match 76 of the ongoing Indian Super League season (ISL 2020-21) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday.ISL LIVE| ISL 2020-21, CFC vs MCFC Live Football Score: Struggling Chennaiyin faces high-flying Mumbai City Table-topper Mumbai City is unbeaten in its last 12 matches in the ISL and is cusp of breaking the ISL record for the longest unbeaten streak. In the reverse fixture, Mumbai City lost 0-1 in November. Under interim head coach Khalid Jamil, NEUFC has won its two matches.RELATED1) ISL 2020-21 news: Mumbai eyes history as rejuvenated NorthEast targets rise up the table 2) ISL 2020-21 Weekly Roundup: 7 and no W for BFC, KP Rahul's big splash Podcast - The merger between ATK and Mohun Bagan for ISL 2020-21 seemed like a match made in heaven, but fans didn't look pleased. Our reporters Shyam Vasudevan, Aashin Prasad and Amitabha Das Sharma delve into the reasons behind fans' displeasure and the raging hashtag #RemoveATK in the latest episode of 'The Full Time Show'. Here's how the two teams could line-up:Mumbai City FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)Amrinder Singh; Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Mandar Rao Dessai; Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges; Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh; Bartholomew OgbecheNorthEast United FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)Subhasish Roy Choudhury; Ashutosh Mehta, Mashoor Shereef, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar; Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia; VP Suhair, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado; Deshorn BrownFantasy picksWe have also got you covered for your fantasy Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC combined XI. Captaincy pick: Bartholomew Ogbeche (MCFC), Vice-captain: Federico Gallego (NEUFC)Amrinder Singh (MCFC), Ashutosh Mehta (NEUFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Mashoor Shereef (NEUFC), Mandar Rao Dessai (MCFC); Federico Gallego (NEUFC), Rowllin Borges (MCFC); Bipin Singh (MCFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Luis Machado (NEUFC); Bartholomew Ogbeche (MCFC) Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos