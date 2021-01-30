ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) and NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will square off in match 76 of the ongoing Indian Super League season (ISL 2020-21) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday.

Table-topper Mumbai City is unbeaten in its last 12 matches in the ISL and is cusp of breaking the ISL record for the longest unbeaten streak. In the reverse fixture, Mumbai City lost 0-1 in November. Under interim head coach Khalid Jamil, NEUFC has won its two matches.

Here's how the two teams could line-up:

Mumbai City FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Amrinder Singh; Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Mandar Rao Dessai; Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges; Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh; Bartholomew Ogbeche

NorthEast United FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Subhasish Roy Choudhury; Ashutosh Mehta, Mashoor Shereef, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar; Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia; VP Suhair, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado; Deshorn Brown

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC combined XI. Captaincy pick: Bartholomew Ogbeche (MCFC), Vice-captain: Federico Gallego (NEUFC)

Amrinder Singh (MCFC), Ashutosh Mehta (NEUFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Mashoor Shereef (NEUFC), Mandar Rao Dessai (MCFC); Federico Gallego (NEUFC), Rowllin Borges (MCFC); Bipin Singh (MCFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Luis Machado (NEUFC); Bartholomew Ogbeche (MCFC)