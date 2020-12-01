Home ISL News ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal: Predicted starting XI, team news and formation ISL 2020: Ahead of Tuesday night's Indian Super League (ISL) encounter, we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations for both Mumbai City FC and SC East Bengal. Team Sportstar 01 December, 2020 10:23 IST ISL debutant SC East Bengal will be setting sights on its first win in the league against Mumbai City FC on Tuesday. - ISL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 01 December, 2020 10:23 IST SC East Bengal (SCEB) will seek its first win of the Indian Super League (ISL) season when it takes on Mumbai City FC (MCFC) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday.East Bengal's ISL debut ended in a 0-2 defeat to derby rival ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB), while Mumbai City comes into this game on the back of a late 1-0 win over FC Goa.SCEB had given a good account of itself in the first half of its opening encounter before coming undone by ATKMB's fire-power in the attack. On the other hand, MCFC needed a penalty in stoppage time to get its first goal of the season.RELATED1) ISL 2020-21 Preview: Mumbai City look to deny SC East Bengal first win of the season 2) Mumbai City FC's Mandar Rao Dessai set to become first player with 100 ISL appearances 3) ISL 2020-21: Who are SC East Bengal's foreign players? 4) ISL 2020-21: Who are Mumbai City FC's foreign players? Fowler prefers using a three-man defence and his attacking philosophy relies on width provided by the team's wing-backs. On the other hand, Sergio Lobera will be boosted by the return of Ahmed Jahouh - after an one-game suspension - who is likely to be slotted back into the starting XI.Here's how the two teams could line-up.Mumbai City FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)Amrinder Singh; Mohammad Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Sarthak Golui, Mandar Rao Dessai; Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges; Cy Goddard, Hugo Boumous, Farukh Choudhary; Adam Le FondreSC East Bengal predicted XI (3-4-3)Debjit Majumder; Scott Neville, Daniel Fox, Rana Gharami; Surchandra Singh, Matti Steinman, Lokon Meiti, Abhishek Ambekar; Jacques Maghoma, Balwant Singh, Anthony PilkingtonWe have got you covered for your fantasy Mumbai City FC-SC East Bengal-ATK Mohun Bagan XI. Captaincy pick: Adam le FondreCombined MCFC-SCEB XIAmrinder Singh (MCFC); Mohammad Rakip (MCFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Daniel Fox (SCEB), Mandar Rao Dessai (MCFC), Abhishek Ambekar (SCEB), Rowllin Borges (MCFC), Farukh Choudhary (MCFC), Anthony Pilkington (SCEB), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Adam le Fondre (MCFC)ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos