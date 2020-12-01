ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal: Predicted starting XI, team news and formation

SC East Bengal (SCEB) will seek its first win of the Indian Super League (ISL) season when it takes on Mumbai City FC (MCFC) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday.

East Bengal's ISL debut ended in a 0-2 defeat to derby rival ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB), while Mumbai City comes into this game on the back of a late 1-0 win over FC Goa.

SCEB had given a good account of itself in the first half of its opening encounter before coming undone by ATKMB's fire-power in the attack. On the other hand, MCFC needed a penalty in stoppage time to get its first goal of the season.

Fowler prefers using a three-man defence and his attacking philosophy relies on width provided by the team's wing-backs. On the other hand, Sergio Lobera will be boosted by the return of Ahmed Jahouh - after an one-game suspension - who is likely to be slotted back into the starting XI.

Here's how the two teams could line-up.

Mumbai City FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Amrinder Singh; Mohammad Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Sarthak Golui, Mandar Rao Dessai; Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges; Cy Goddard, Hugo Boumous, Farukh Choudhary; Adam Le Fondre

SC East Bengal predicted XI (3-4-3)

Debjit Majumder; Scott Neville, Daniel Fox, Rana Gharami; Surchandra Singh, Matti Steinman, Lokon Meiti, Abhishek Ambekar; Jacques Maghoma, Balwant Singh, Anthony Pilkington

We have got you covered for your fantasy Mumbai City FC-SC East Bengal-ATK Mohun Bagan XI. Captaincy pick: Adam le Fondre

Combined MCFC-SCEB XI

Amrinder Singh (MCFC); Mohammad Rakip (MCFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Daniel Fox (SCEB), Mandar Rao Dessai (MCFC), Abhishek Ambekar (SCEB), Rowllin Borges (MCFC), Farukh Choudhary (MCFC), Anthony Pilkington (SCEB), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Adam le Fondre (MCFC)