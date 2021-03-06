ISL 2020-21 Semi-finals 1st Leg, NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Predicted starting XI and formation

NorthEast United FC will look to continue its 10-game unbeaten run when it takes on ATK Mohun Bagan in the first leg of their Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) semifinal clash at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

The Highlanders, making their second appearance in the last-four of the ISL, have come alive Khalid Jamil and have won six and draw four of their last 10 games. The side sealed its spot in the semifinal after beating Kerala Blasters 2-0 in its final league stage game.

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, is playing in its maiden semifinal as a new entity following the merger between ATK and Mohun Bagan. The Mariners come into the tie after a moral-draining 2-0 loss to Mumbai City in their last clash, which also saw them lose out on the ISL League Winners Shield.

ATK Mohun Bagan, led by the ISL's most successful coach in Antonio Habas, will be keen to gain the upper hand when the two sides clash on Saturday. While Subhasish Bose is back from suspension, Habas may miss the services of Sandesh Jhingan who picked up an abdominal strain the previous game.

NorthEast United FC will be boosted by the returns of Federico Gallego, Ashutosh Mehta and Gurjinder Kumar.

Here's how the two sides could potentially line up -

NorthEast United FC Predicted XI

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Gurjinder Kumar, Benjamin Lambot, Ashutosh Mehta, Nim Dorjee, Khassa Camara, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado, Lalengmawia, VP Suhair, Deshorn Brown.

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI

Arindam Bhattacharya, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Prabir Das, Carl McHugh, Marcelinho, Lenny Rodrigues, David Williams, Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh.

We have got you covered for your fantasy NorthEast United FC-ATK Mohun Bagan XI. Captaincy pick: Roy Krishna

Combined NEUFC-ATKMB XI

Arindam Bhattacharya (ATKMB), Subhasish Bose (ATKMB), Tiri (ATKMB), Ashutosh Mehta (NEUFC), Prabir Das (ATKMB), Federico Gallego (NEUFC), Carl McHugh (ATKMB), Lalengmawia (NEUFC), Marcelinho (ATKMB), VP Suhair (NEUFC), Roy Krishna (ATKMB ).