ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation ISL 2020-21: Ahead of the match between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations for both sides. Team Sportstar 12 January, 2021 15:06 IST NEUFC's Luis Machado and Bengaluru FC's Dimas Delgado. - www.indiansuperleague.com Team Sportstar 12 January, 2021 15:06 IST NorthEast United FC will look to end its six-match winless run when it takes on Bengaluru FC in an Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) clash at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Tuesday.Gerard Nus' side comes into the tie on the back of a 2-3 loss against Hyderabad FC, and Bengaluru too is in need of a win to snap its four-game losing streak. RELATED | ISL 2020-21: No new coach bounce for Bengaluru FC, but Moosa offers path for a new beginning In the first meeting between these two sides, NEUFC managed a 2-2 draw, the result which began its winless run. Bengaluru has an injury concern in the form of right-back Parag Srivas.Podcast: From Carles Cuadrat's departure to NorthEast United's dip in form, our reporters Aashin Prasad and Shyam Vasudevan talk all things ISL in our latest episode of the Full Time Show. Here's how the two teams could line-up:NorthEast United FC predicted XI (4-3-3)Gurmeet, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado; Suhair V. P.Bengaluru FC predicted XI (4-3-3)Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Namgyal Bhutia, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Ajith Kumar; Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, Suresh Wangjam; Clieton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri Fantasy picksWe have also got you covered for your fantasy NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC combined XI. Captaincy pick: Sunil ChhetriGurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC); Ashutosh Mehta (NEUFC), Rahul Bheke (BFC), Juanan (BFC), Gurjinder Kumar (BFC); Lalngmawia (NEUFC), Dimas Delgado (BFC); Luis Machado (NEUFC), Ninthoinganba Meetei (NEUFC), Cleiton Silva (BFC); Sunil Chhetri (BFC)