ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation

NorthEast United FC will look to end its six-match winless run when it takes on Bengaluru FC in an Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) clash at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Tuesday.

Gerard Nus' side comes into the tie on the back of a 2-3 loss against Hyderabad FC, and Bengaluru too is in need of a win to snap its four-game losing streak.

In the first meeting between these two sides, NEUFC managed a 2-2 draw, the result which began its winless run. Bengaluru has an injury concern in the form of right-back Parag Srivas.

Podcast: From Carles Cuadrat's departure to NorthEast United's dip in form, our reporters Aashin Prasad and Shyam Vasudevan talk all things ISL in our latest episode of the Full Time Show.



Here's how the two teams could line-up:

NorthEast United FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

Gurmeet, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado; Suhair V. P.

Bengaluru FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Namgyal Bhutia, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Ajith Kumar; Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, Suresh Wangjam; Clieton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC combined XI. Captaincy pick: Sunil Chhetri

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC); Ashutosh Mehta (NEUFC), Rahul Bheke (BFC), Juanan (BFC), Gurjinder Kumar (BFC); Lalngmawia (NEUFC), Dimas Delgado (BFC); Luis Machado (NEUFC), Ninthoinganba Meetei (NEUFC), Cleiton Silva (BFC); Sunil Chhetri (BFC)