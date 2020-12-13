Home ISL News ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation ISL 2020: Ahead of the match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations for both sides. Team Sportstar 13 December, 2020 11:52 IST NEUFC's Benjamin Lamblot and Chennaiyin's Reagan Singh. - www.indiansuperleague.com Team Sportstar 13 December, 2020 11:52 IST Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will be hoping to return to winning ways when it takes on an unbeaten NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Sunday.Chennaiyin lost its last two matches against Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC and is currently placed eighth on the points table. Head coach Csaba Laszlo received a big boost ahead of the match against NEUFC in the form of Anirudh Thapa's return to full training.However, centreback Enes Sipovic and forward Esmael Goncalves are ruled out of the fixture after suffering injuries in the match against Mumbai City.Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the ups and downs of matchweek 3 of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show. NEUFC coach Gerard Nus has rotated his squad well this season and has managed to produce the results. After making four changes in the 2-2 draw against Bengaluru, Nus will be expected to bring in Ninthoinganba Meetei and Lalengmawia, who started from the bench on Tuesday.RELATED1) ISL 2020-21 Preview: Chennaiyin FC looks to bounce back from defeats against strong NEUFC 2) ISL 2020-21: Who are NorthEast United FC's foreign players? 3) ISL 2020-21: Who are Chennaiyin FC's foreign players? ISL 2020-21 COVERAGEHere's how the two teams could line up.NorthEast United FC predicted XI (4-3-3)Gurmeet Singh; Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar; Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Lalrempuia Fanai; Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Luis MachadoChennaiyin FC XI (4-2-3-1)Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Memo Moura, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri; Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Jakub SylvestrFantasy picksWe have also got you covered for your fantasy NorthEast United-Chennaiyin combined XI. Captaincy pick: Kewsi Appiah (NEUFC), Vice-captain: Rafael CrivellaroVishal Kaith (CFC); Reagan Singh (CFC), Eli Sabia (CFC), Dylan Fox (NEUFC); Ninthoinganba Meetei (NEUFC), Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Lalengmawia (NEUFC), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC); Luis Machado (NEUFC), Rafael Crivellaro (CFC), Kwesi Appiah (NEUFC)ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos