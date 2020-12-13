ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will be hoping to return to winning ways when it takes on an unbeaten NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Sunday.

Chennaiyin lost its last two matches against Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC and is currently placed eighth on the points table. Head coach Csaba Laszlo received a big boost ahead of the match against NEUFC in the form of Anirudh Thapa's return to full training.

However, centreback Enes Sipovic and forward Esmael Goncalves are ruled out of the fixture after suffering injuries in the match against Mumbai City.

Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the ups and downs of matchweek 3 of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show.

NEUFC coach Gerard Nus has rotated his squad well this season and has managed to produce the results. After making four changes in the 2-2 draw against Bengaluru, Nus will be expected to bring in Ninthoinganba Meetei and Lalengmawia, who started from the bench on Tuesday.

Here's how the two teams could line up.

NorthEast United FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

Gurmeet Singh; Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar; Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Lalrempuia Fanai; Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Luis Machado

Chennaiyin FC XI (4-2-3-1)

Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Memo Moura, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri; Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Jakub Sylvestr



Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy NorthEast United-Chennaiyin combined XI. Captaincy pick: Kewsi Appiah (NEUFC), Vice-captain: Rafael Crivellaro

Vishal Kaith (CFC); Reagan Singh (CFC), Eli Sabia (CFC), Dylan Fox (NEUFC); Ninthoinganba Meetei (NEUFC), Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Lalengmawia (NEUFC), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC); Luis Machado (NEUFC), Rafael Crivellaro (CFC), Kwesi Appiah (NEUFC)