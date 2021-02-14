ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team news and formation

NorthEast United FC will take on Odisha FC in match 93 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Sunday.

NorthEast, fifth on the table, hcould reclaim a place in the top four with a win over bottom-placed Odisha. Both teams come into the contest on the back of stalemates -- NorthEast played out a goalledd draw against Hyderabad FC and Odisha was held to a 2-2 draw against Kerala Blasters on Thursday.

Here's how the two teams could line up:

NorthEast United FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Subhasish Roy; Ashutosh Mehta, Mashoor Shereef, Benjamin Lambot, Gurjinder Kumar; Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara; Suhair VP, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado; Deshorn Brown

Odisha FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

Arshdeep Singh; Mohd Sajid Dhot, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Hendry Antonay; Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Rakesh Pradhan; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu.

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy NEUFC-OFC XI.



Captaincy pick: Deshorn Brown (NEUFC), Vice-captain: Diego Mauricio (OFC)

Arshdeep Singh (OFC), Ashutosh Mehta (NEUFC), Jacob Tratt (OFC), Mashoor Shereef (NEUFC),Lalengmawia (NEUFC), Cole Alexander (OFC), Luis Machado (NEUFC), Fedrico Gallego (NEUFC), Deshorn Brown (NEUFC), Jerry Mawihmingthanga (OFC), Diego Mauricio (OFC)