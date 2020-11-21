ISL 2020-21 news, NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC: Predicted starting XI and formation

In the second match of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21), the much-awaited, new-look Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will make its season debut against NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) at the Tilak Maidan, Goa on Saturday.

Sergio Lobera, who coached FC Goa for the last three season, will take charge in these shores again with Mumbai City for the first time in an official capacity.

READ | Who are NorthEast United's foreign players?

The Spaniard has been backed with an array of eye-catching overseas and domestic signings as Mumbai City appear the early favourites for the title.

At the other end, NorthEast will look for a better showing this season after a 14-match winless streak led to a ninth place finish. New head coach Gerard Nus has bolstered the squad with some impressive foreign players.

Here's how the two teams could line-up.

READ | NorthEast United vs Mumbai City - Head to Head Record, Players to watch out for

NorthEast United FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury; Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Gurjinder Kumar, Rakesh Pradhan; Britto PM, Khassa Camara; Federico Gallego, Kwesi Appiah, Lalkhawpuimawia; Idrissa Sylla

Mumbai City FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Amrinder Singh; Mohammad Rakip, Hernan Santana, Sarthak Golui, Tondonba Singh; Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges; Adam Le Fondre, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes; Bartholomew Ogbeche

We have got you covered for your fantasy NEUFC-Mumbai City XI. Captaincy pick: Bartholomew Ogbeche,

Combined NEUFC-MCFC XI

Amrinder Singh (MCFC); Mohammad Rakip (MCFC), Ashutosh Mehta (NEUFC), Rakesh Pradhan (NEUFC), Sarthak Golui (MCFC); Rowllin Borges (MCFC), Federico Gallego (NEUFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC); Adam le Fondre (MCFC), Idrissa Sylla (NEUFC), Bartholomew Ogbeche (MCFC)