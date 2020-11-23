Home ISL News ISL 2020-21 news, Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC: Predicted starting XI and formation ISL 2020: Ahead of the match between Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) season seven, we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations for both sides. Team Sportstar 23 November, 2020 13:40 IST Odisha FC's Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Hyderabad FC's Liston Colaco - ISL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 23 November, 2020 13:40 IST In the fourth match of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21), Odisha FC will take on Hyderabad FC in their opening games of the season at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim,Goa on Monday.After a sixth-place finish last season, Odisha will be keen to push for a playoff place with a new coach Stuart Baxter at the helm. On the other hand, Hyderabad has made some impressive signings in a bid to improve on its dismal 10th place finish.ISL 2020-21 COVERAGEBaxter is likely to use a 4-4-2 formation given the squad at his disposal. Although he has favoured a 4-2-3-1 approach in his previous teams, the fact that he has an attack-heavy side might see him switch things up.RELATED1) Odisha vs Hyderabad - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for 2) Who are Odisha's foreign players? 3) Preview: Odisha, Hyderabad look to make flying start 4) Odisha preview: Time for Baxter's boys to turn the tide 5) Nikhil Poojari backs Hyderabad's chances for new season Here's how the two teams could line-up.Odisha FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)Kamaljit Singh; Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, Kamalpreet Singh; Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Marcelinho, Nandhakumar Sekar; Manuel OnwuHyderabad FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)Subrata Pal; Nikhil Poojari, Adil Khan, Odei Onaindia, Sahil Panwar; Luis Sastre, Mohmmed Yasir; Halicharan Narzary, Liston Colaco, Joel Chianese; Aridane SantanaWe have got you covered for your fantasy Odisha FC-Hyderabad FC XI. Captaincy pick: Manuel OnwuCombined OFC-HFC XISubrata Pal (HFC); Shubham Sarangi (OFC), Jacob Tratt (OFC), Steven Taylor (OFC), Sahil Panwar (HFC); Vinit Rai (OFC); Halicharan Narzary (HFC), Liston Colaco (HFC), Marcelinho (OFC), Joel Chianese (HFC); Manuel Onwu (OFC)ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos