ISL 2020-21 news, Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC: Predicted starting XI and formation

In the fourth match of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21), Odisha FC will take on Hyderabad FC in their opening games of the season at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim,Goa on Monday.

After a sixth-place finish last season, Odisha will be keen to push for a playoff place with a new coach Stuart Baxter at the helm. On the other hand, Hyderabad has made some impressive signings in a bid to improve on its dismal 10th place finish.

ISL 2020-21 COVERAGE

Baxter is likely to use a 4-4-2 formation given the squad at his disposal. Although he has favoured a 4-2-3-1 approach in his previous teams, the fact that he has an attack-heavy side might see him switch things up.

Here's how the two teams could line-up.

Odisha FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Kamaljit Singh; Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, Kamalpreet Singh; Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Marcelinho, Nandhakumar Sekar; Manuel Onwu

Hyderabad FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Subrata Pal; Nikhil Poojari, Adil Khan, Odei Onaindia, Sahil Panwar; Luis Sastre, Mohmmed Yasir; Halicharan Narzary, Liston Colaco, Joel Chianese; Aridane Santana

We have got you covered for your fantasy Odisha FC-Hyderabad FC XI. Captaincy pick: Manuel Onwu

Combined OFC-HFC XI

Subrata Pal (HFC); Shubham Sarangi (OFC), Jacob Tratt (OFC), Steven Taylor (OFC), Sahil Panwar (HFC); Vinit Rai (OFC); Halicharan Narzary (HFC), Liston Colaco (HFC), Marcelinho (OFC), Joel Chianese (HFC); Manuel Onwu (OFC)