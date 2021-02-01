ISL 2020-21 news, Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation

Odisha FC (OFC) will take on Jamshedpur FC (JFC) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Monday as both teams search for their first wins of the calendar year in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21.

While Odisha has dropped points in its last four games, it's been five matches since JFC registered a win. JFC has also failed to score in three out of its last four games.

Odisha came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 in the reverse fixture in November last year at the Tilak Maidan.



Here's how the two teams could line-up.

Odisha FC predicted XI (4-4-2)

Arshdeep Singh; Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, Rakesh Pradhan; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Gaurav Bora, Vinit Rai, Daniel Lalhlimpuia; Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu

Jamshedpur FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

TP Rehenesh; Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman; Seiminlen Doungel, Nerijus Valskis, Farukh Chouhdary

We have also got you covered for your fantasy Jamshedpur-Odisha combined XI.

Captaincy pick: Nerijus Valskis (JFC)

Combined OFC-JFC XI

Arshdeep Singh (OFC), Shubham Sarangi (OFC), Stephen Eze (JFC), Gaurav Bora (OFC), Ricky Lallawmawma (JFC), Vinit Rai (OFC), Alex Lima (JFC); Jerry Mawihmingthanga (OFC) Diego Mauricio (OFC), Farukh Choudhary (JFC), Nerijus Valskis (JFC)