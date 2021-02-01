Home ISL News ISL 2020-21 news, Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation ISL 2020: Ahead of the match between Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) season seven, we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations. Team Sportstar 01 February, 2021 09:52 IST Diego Mauricio (Right) scored two goals in the second half to earn a 2-2 draw for Odisha FC against Jamshedpur FC. - sportzpics Team Sportstar 01 February, 2021 09:52 IST Odisha FC (OFC) will take on Jamshedpur FC (JFC) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Monday as both teams search for their first wins of the calendar year in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21.While Odisha has dropped points in its last four games, it's been five matches since JFC registered a win. JFC has also failed to score in three out of its last four games.READ | ISL 2020-21 preview: Baxter, Coyle want to turn draws into wins as Odisha faces Jamshedpur Odisha came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 in the reverse fixture in November last year at the Tilak Maidan.ISL 2020-21 COVERAGEPodcast - The merger between ATK and Mohun Bagan for ISL 2020-21 seemed like a match made in heaven, but fans didn't look pleased. Our reporters Shyam Vasudevan, Aashin Prasad and Amitabha Das Sharma delve into the reasons behind fans' displeasure and the raging hashtag #RemoveATK in the latest episode of 'The Full Time Show'. Here's how the two teams could line-up.Odisha FC predicted XI (4-4-2)Arshdeep Singh; Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, Rakesh Pradhan; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Gaurav Bora, Vinit Rai, Daniel Lalhlimpuia; Diego Mauricio, Manuel OnwuJamshedpur FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)TP Rehenesh; Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman; Seiminlen Doungel, Nerijus Valskis, Farukh ChouhdaryWe have also got you covered for your fantasy Jamshedpur-Odisha combined XI. Captaincy pick: Nerijus Valskis (JFC)Combined OFC-JFC XIArshdeep Singh (OFC), Shubham Sarangi (OFC), Stephen Eze (JFC), Gaurav Bora (OFC), Ricky Lallawmawma (JFC), Vinit Rai (OFC), Alex Lima (JFC); Jerry Mawihmingthanga (OFC) Diego Mauricio (OFC), Farukh Choudhary (JFC), Nerijus Valskis (JFC)ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos