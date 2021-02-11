ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy 11, team news and formation

Odisha FC (11th) and Kerala Blasters FC (10th) are rooted to the bottom of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) standings with eight and 15 points, respectively.

OFC has played 15 games so far in the tournament, having won just one match in the process. It lost 1-4 to ATK Mohun Bagan in its previous outing and will be eliminated from ISL 2020-21 with anything less than a win against KBFC.

However, the Kalinga Warriors had defeated Kerala 4-2 during the reverse fixture in the ongoing edition and manager Gerry Peyton will be confident heading into the encounter.

Meanwhile, Kibu Vicuna's Blasters have 15 points from 16 matches and are in a slightly better position as compared to their next opponent. But even they only have an outside chance to make the playoffs. KBFC is currently on a four-game winless run, having lost 1-2 to Mumbai City FC in its most recent outing.

Here's how the two teams could line-up in their next match.

Odisha FC predicted XI (4-4-2)

Arshdeep Singh; Mohd Sajid Dhot, Gaurav Bora, Jacob Tratt, Rakesh Pradhan; Cole Alexander, Paul Ramfangzauva, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga; Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu.

Kerala Blasters predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Albino Gomes; Costa Nhamoinesu, Bakary Kone, Sandeep Singh, Yondrembem Denechandra; Juande, Vicente Gomez; Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul KP; Jordan Murray.

Fantasy picks

Captaincy pick: Diego Mauricio (OFC), Vice-captain: Jordan Murray (KBFC).

Arshdeep Singh (OFC); Sandeep Singh (KBFC), Gaurav Bora (OFC), Costa Nhamoinesu (KBFC), Rakesh Pradhan (OFC); Vicente Gomez (KBFC), Cole Alexander (OFC), Rahul KP (KBFC), Sahal Abdul Samad (KBFC); Diego Mauricio (OFC), Jordan Murray (KBFC).