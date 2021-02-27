ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation

Ninth-placed SC East Bengal takes on bottom-ranked Odisha FC (JFC) in the ongoing Indian Super League season (ISL 2020-21) at the GMC Athletic Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams have endured disappointing campaigns and a win tonight will not alter their league finishes. In their most recent losses, both East Bengal (1-2 vs NorthEast United) and Odisha (1-6 vs Mumbai City FC) made several changes to their starting XIs.

In the reverse fixture in January, East Bengal's Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma and Bright Enobakare scored in a 3-1 win over Odisha.

East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler return to the touchline after a four-game ban.

Here's how the two teams could line-up on the night.

Odisha FC predicted XI (4-5-1)

Arshdeep Singh; Mohd Sajid Dhot, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, Rakesh Pradhan; Shubham Sarangi, Bradden Inman, Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga; Diego Mauricio

SC East Bengal predicted XI (5-3-2)

Subrata Paul; Ankit Mukherjee, Sarthak Golui, Daniel Fox, Raju Gaikwad, Narayan Das; Sourav Das, Jacques Maghoma, Matti Steinmann; Anthony Pilkington, Bright Enobakhare

Fantasy Picks

We have also got you covered for your Odisha-East Bengal combined fantasy XI. Captaincy pick: Diego Mauricio (OFC) Vice-captain: Bright Enobhakare (SCEB)

Suggested playing XI: Arshdeep Singh (OFC), Shubham Sarangi (OFC), Sarthak Golui (SCEB), Raju Gaikwad (SCEB), Narayan Das (SCEB), Matti Steinman (SCEB), Alexander Cole (OFC), Jerry Mawihmingthanga (OFC), Anthony Pilkington (SCEB), Bright Enobhakare (SCEB), Diego Mauricio (OFC)