ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs FC Goa: Predicted playing XI, fantasy 11, team news and formation ISL 2020: Ahead of the match between SC East Bengal and FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL), we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations for both sides. Team Sportstar 06 January, 2021 09:44 IST SC East Bengal's Daniel Fox and FC Goa's James Donachie. - www.indiansuperleague.com Team Sportstar 06 January, 2021 09:44 IST A rejuvenated SC East Bengal (SCEB) will take on FC Goa (FCG) in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) when they face off at the Tilak Maidan on Wednesday.Robbie Fowler's SCEB comes into the tie on the back of its first win in the competition against Odisha FC and is currently unbeaten in three matches. New signing Bright Enobakhare had a 25-minute cameo against Odisha and bagged his first goal.PREVIEW | ISL 2020-21 preview: SC East Bengal faces the Goa challenge on road to recovery Goa left it late in its last twp matches to overturn 0-1 deficits to beat Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC 2-1 thanks to winners from Igor Angulo. The Gaurs are third in the league ahead of the match against East Bengal.Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the best of Indian Super League in the year 2020 on The Full Time Show. SC East Bengal predicted XI (3-5-2)Debjit Majumder; Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Milan Singh; Raju Gaikwad, Mohammed Rafique, Haobam Singh, Matti Steinmann, Bikash Jairu; Jacques Maghoma, Anthony PilkingtonFC Goa XI predicted XI (4-2-3-1)Mohammad Nawaz; Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Saviour Gama; Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues; Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Mendoza Ortiz; Igor AnguloFantasy picksCaptaincy pick: Igor Angulo (FCG), Vice-captain: Jacques Maghoma (SCEB)Mohammad Nawaz (FCG), Seriton Fernandes (FCG), Ivan Gonzalez (FCG), Saviour Gama (FCG), Lenny Rodrigues (FCG), Mohammed Rafique (SCEB), Brandon Fernandes (FCG), Igor Angulo (FCG), Jacques Maghoma (SCEB), Anthony Pilkington (SCEB), Jorge Ortiz (FCG)