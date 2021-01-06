ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs FC Goa: Predicted playing XI, fantasy 11, team news and formation

A rejuvenated SC East Bengal (SCEB) will take on FC Goa (FCG) in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) when they face off at the Tilak Maidan on Wednesday.

Robbie Fowler's SCEB comes into the tie on the back of its first win in the competition against Odisha FC and is currently unbeaten in three matches. New signing Bright Enobakhare had a 25-minute cameo against Odisha and bagged his first goal.

Goa left it late in its last twp matches to overturn 0-1 deficits to beat Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC 2-1 thanks to winners from Igor Angulo. The Gaurs are third in the league ahead of the match against East Bengal.

SC East Bengal predicted XI (3-5-2)

Debjit Majumder; Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Milan Singh; Raju Gaikwad, Mohammed Rafique, Haobam Singh, Matti Steinmann, Bikash Jairu; Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington

FC Goa XI predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Mohammad Nawaz; Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Saviour Gama; Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues; Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Mendoza Ortiz; Igor Angulo

Fantasy picks

Captaincy pick: Igor Angulo (FCG), Vice-captain: Jacques Maghoma (SCEB)

Mohammad Nawaz (FCG), Seriton Fernandes (FCG), Ivan Gonzalez (FCG), Saviour Gama (FCG), Lenny Rodrigues (FCG), Mohammed Rafique (SCEB), Brandon Fernandes (FCG), Igor Angulo (FCG), Jacques Maghoma (SCEB), Anthony Pilkington (SCEB), Jorge Ortiz (FCG)