ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy 11, team news and formation

SC East Bengal (SCEB) and Odisha FC (OFC) will resume the hunt for their first win in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) when they face off at the Tilak Maidan on Sunday.

Robbie Fowler's SCEB comes into the tie following back-to-back draws against Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC. New signing Bright Enobakhare had his first training session on Saturday and could be in line for a debut against Odisha.

Odisha is bottom of the table and a point below East Bengal after seven matches. It earned a commendable 2-2 draw against NorthEast United FC in its final match of 2020.

SC East Bengal predicted XI (3-5-2)

Debjit Majumder; Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Sehnaj Singh; Surchandra Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Haobam Singh, Matti Steinmann, Bikash Jairu; Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington.

Odisha FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

Arshdeep Singh; Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, Hendry Antonay; Vinit Rai, Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu

Fantasy picks

Captaincy pick: Diego Mauricio (OFC), Vice-captain: Anthony Pilkington (SCEB)

Arshdeep Singh (OFC), Steven Taylor (OFC), Shubham Sarangi (OFC), Sehnaj Singh (SCEB), Cole Alexander (OFC), Vinit Rai (OFC), Mohammed Rafique (SCEB), Jerry Mawihmingthanga (OFC), Diego Mauricio (OFC), Jacques Maghoma (SCEB), Anthony Pilkington (SCEB)

