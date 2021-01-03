ISL 2020-21 news: ATK Mohun Bagan tops table with 2-0 win over NorthEast United

A brilliant headed-goal from Roy Krishna and a Benjamin Lambot own goal took ATK Mohun Bagan back to the top of the 2020-21 Indian Super League standings as it defeated NorthEast United FC 2-0 at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Sunday.

After a goalless first half, Edu Garcia stepped up to take a corner for ATKMB in the 51st minute. His cross into the box was flicked towards the far post by Tiri. Krishna then executed a diving header to beat NEUFC goalkeeper Gurmeet, bagging his sixth goal of ISL season seven.

Seven minutes later, it looked as though Sandesh Jhingan scored his first-ever ISL goal from another Garcia set-piece. But it was NEUFC captain Lambot who inadvertently slotted the ball into his own net.

From there, The Highlanders were unable to register a single shot on target as they suffered a second loss in the tournament.

Earlier, NorthEast manager Gerard Nus made five changes to his side from the draw against Odisha FC, 12 days ago. He brought in Idrissa Sylla for the injured Kwesi Appiah, while also deploying Khassa Camara, Suhair V. P., Provat Lakra and Rochharzela.

Meanwhile, Sahil Sheikh, a regular for Mohun Bagan in I-League last year, was handed his first start of the season by coach Antonio Habas. Prabir Das also returned to The Mariners' XI as a right-winger.

Both teams lacked creativity in the opening 45 minutes and were unable to create clear-cut chances. ATKMB adopted a physically aggressive approach and racked up several fouls, collecting three yellow cards in the process -- David Williams, Subhasish Bose and Carl McHugh.

In the second half, NEUFC had two good chances to pull a goal back. Federico Gallego's free-kick hit the top of the crossbar in the 71st minute, while Ashutosh Mehta's teasing cross into the box closer to stoppage time was punched away by keeper Arindam Bhattacharja.

However, ATKMB held on and claimed its sixth win of the edition.

The Result: ATK Mohun Bagan 2 [Roy Krishna 51', Benjamin Lambot 58' (OG)] beat NorthEast United FC 0.