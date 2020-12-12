ISL 2020-21 Preview: Kerala Blasters in search of first win against Bengaluru FC

Life near the bottom of the table can be very tough and worrying. Kerala Blasters FC, in the ninth rung in the 11-team ladder, will be desperate to change things when it takes on former champion Bengaluru FC in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.

Kibu Vicuna, Blasters head coach, was clear that the team will have to improve in all departments in the match which will be the fifth for both the southern teams.

“We are trying to improve all the aspects of the game. We have to improve defensively, we have to improve offensively, especially in the last third. We are working and hoping that in the next game everything is going to be better,” said the Spaniard.

After midfielder Sergio Cidoncha returned home to Spain the other day to recover from an injury, the Blasters suffered another setback as it will be without defender Costa Nhamoinesu after defender recieved a red card in the last game, a 1-3 loss against FC Goa.

Vicuna is aware that Bengaluru will be a tough challenge.

“I think they have a very good team, very good Indian players, most of them internationals and very good foreigners. They are working well, improving day by day. They changed their formation in the last two games. It is going to be a big challenge for us but we are improving, we are in the process to be a good team,” said the Spaniard.

The Blasters have just two points from four games but Vicuna said that the team has to be brave.

“At this moment, we have to be brave and work better and harder. We have to have confidence in ourselves because we know we have a good team, good players and we have to create the best scenario. If everyone can play better, we can play at our real level.”

Bengaluru – with just one win from four games – will be desperate too, especially after conceding a last-minute goal which allowed NorthEast United FC to escape with a 2-2 draw.

“We are working to get the points and I think we came very close to have more points. Now, we have six but it could have been eight or 10. We will be trying to improve,” said BFC head coach Carles Cuadrat.

“Blasters have two points, they really need the points. They can be a tough opponents because it is very important for them at the moment. But, of course, we have a match plan and we want to fight for the three points as we always do. So, I think it will be an interesting match.”