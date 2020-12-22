ISL 2020-21: Upbeat Jamshedpur FC to meet struggling FC Goa

An upbeat Jamshedpur FC (JFC) will take on FC Goa, struggling after losing two in a row, in the Indian Super League match at the Tilak Maidan on Wednesday.

JFC drew against a solid Mumbai City FC team despite being a player down from early in the first half. The 1-0 win over NorthEast United FC further added to its confidence.

With 10 points in seven matches, JFC has remained undefeated in six straight matches.

Head coach Owen Coyle appeared confident at the pre-match press conference. “The boys are doing well. They apply themselves during every training session. I have a wonderful group of players to work with – very professional, disciplined and motivated. We want to continue with our good run of form along with being unbeaten for as long as possible. But equally, we always want to win the match that's in front of us and win three points,” he said.

Goa has just two victories (three losses and two draws) and is very keen to get back to winning ways. Head coach Juan Ferrando said the players are ready after the short break. “We were not ready for Chennaiyin FC. Now we had three days of rest. We are ready,” said the 39-year-old Spaniard.

The return of midfielder Aitor Monroy, after serving suspension, has made Coyle quite happy. “He's (Monroy) a wonderfully gifted player, very professional, sets a great example for the younger players. So when you have that kind of a player available to you, it always helps the team,” said the 54-year-old Scot, who revealed that defender Joyner Lourenco is fit. “It is a great boost for us.”