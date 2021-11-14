ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC full squad list

Sunil Chhetri will be back in action after winning the SAFF Championship 2021, but this time in club colours as Bengaluru FC aims for the Indian Super League (ISL) title after a dismal seventh place finish last season.

The club which became ISL champion in its second season in the league will be without the manager under who it won it, Carles Cuadrat. But Chhetri and Udanta Singh in promising form, as seen in the SAFF Championship, will be the perfect silver lining the Bengaluru fans would be looking for.

In spite of losing key players, the squad has made impressive foreign signings for the upcoming ISL eason, including Prince Ibarra, Iman Basafa, Musava King, Alan Costa and Bruno Ramires.

ALSO READ | ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC full squad list

Former Technical director of Eintracht Frankfurt, Marco Pezzaiuoli, who took over from this season will also have a lot to prove, especially with a club with two I-Leagues and one ISL winner’s trophy in its cabinet.

While Rahul Bheke’s departure has created a void in defense, custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has been in great form and he will be crucial to keep the opposition attack at bay.

Bengaluru FC begins its campaign against NorthEast United FC at the Athletic Satdium in Bambolin, with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 pm IST.

FULL SQUAD Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil Defenders: Alan Costa* (on loan from Avaí), Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Sarthak Golui, Ajith Kumar, Parag Shrivas, Roshan Singh, Yrondu Musavu-King*, Muhammed Inayath Midfielders: Bruno Ramires*, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Iman Basafa*, Danish Farooq Bhat, Rohit Kumar, Ajay Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Biswa Darjee Forwards: Prince Ibara*, Sunil Chhetri (captain), Harmanpreet Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Udanta Singh, Namgyal Bhutia, Leon Augustine, Cleiton Silva*, Bidyashagar Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan Manager: Marco Pezzaiuoli

*Overseas Players