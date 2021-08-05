ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC signs Serbian defender Slavko Damjanovic

Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) has roped in Serbian defender Slavko Damjanovic on one-year deal ahead of the 2021-22 season.

With 151 club appearances in his nine-year-long career as professional footballer, the left-footed centre-back will provide much-needed stability to the club’s backline.

Standing tall at 6 ft 2, the Serbian could also prove to be a potential attacking threat from set-pieces.

“We are extremely pleased to onboard someone like Slavko to help solidify our backline. A player of his calibre might have a lot to pass onto our young defenders,” CFC co-owner Vita Dani said on the club’s third foreign recruit of the season.

Slavko played a pivotal role in Buducnost Podgorica’s fourth Montenegrin League title in 2019-20 and also featured in its Europa League qualifying matches that year.

“I am so happy to join [Chennaiyin FC]. I hope we win the league. The coach is bringing in good players. I will give my everything for the team,” the Montenegro-born footballer said.

The 28-year-old began his professional career with FK Spartak Subotica in Serbian league and has played in Hungary, Uzbekistan and South Africa.

He returned to Serbia after five years in 2020-21, joining FK TSC Backa Topola where he made 11 appearances, also netting one goal.

“Slavko is a highly tactical player, and his inclusion is certain to give the team more stability from the back to the front,” CFC head coach Bozidar Bandovic said.

In his maiden ISL campaign, Slavko will look to help CFC lift the coveted trophy for the third time. Marina Machans previously won the title in 2015 and 2017-18.