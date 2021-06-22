ISL: Hyderabad FC ropes in Abdul Rabeeh

Hyderabad FC has signed up winger Abdul Rabeeh AK for the upcoming Indian Super League.

The 20-year-old from Malappuram is the second new addition for the club this season. He started his youth career with MSP Higher Secondary School in Malappuram in 2013 and also featured in the AIFF Youth Leagues at the U-16 and U-18 levels.

READ: Hyderabad FC ropes in striker Aaren D'Silva

He spent the 2020-21 season with Luca SC, Malappuram, playing a crucial role for his side in the Kerala Premier League, where he was zeroed in on by the HFC scouts.

“Hyderabad FC is currently a club where most young footballers would love to play. The opportunity they are offering to youngsters like me, is something I cannot let go,” Rabeeh said. “Their major contribution to the national team gives all young players belief, and I cannot wait

to be a part of the club and show my quality,” he said.

A versatile winger who can also function as a full-back, Rabeeh joins as a developmental player. While he aims to break into the first team, reserve team coach Shameel Chembakath believes the youngster will be a valuable addition to the squad.