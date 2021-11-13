ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC full squad list

Jamshedpur FC will look to make the cut for the play-offs this Indian Super League (ISL) season with significant improvements in the attack along with the firm presence of captain Peter Hartley at the back.

Greg Stewart, the former Rangers attacking midfielder, has joined the ISL side ahead of this season and will bolster the attack alongside Nerijus Valskis, the 2019-20 Golden boot winner.

Though Stephen Eze has been released, the defense will have the experience of veteran Hartley alongside Anas Adathodika to ensure that the team maintains a similar defensive record as last season, which was a club-record of nine clean sheets.

Owen Coyle had told Sportstar that he would stress on youth development and the inclusion of Komal Thatal, Boris Singh and Jitendra Singh embellishes that the Scotsman is on a mission.

The squad also has two Brazilians, Alex Lima and Eli Sabia, this time and Jamshedpur fans can expect some samba in the field with an aim to qualify for the play-offs for the first time in the club’s history.

The Red Miners will begin its campaign against SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on November 21 with the kick-off scheduled at 7:30 pm IST.

FULL JAMSHEDPUR FC SQUAD Goalkeepers: Pawan Kumar, Vishal Yadav, Rehenesh TP Defenders: Boris Singh Thangjam, PC Laldinpuia, Narender Gahlot, Peter Hartley (Captain)*, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Sandip Mandi, Eli Sabia*, Anas Edathodika Midfielders: Jitendra Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Pronay Halder (on loan from ATK Mohan Bagan), Alex Lima*, Mobashir Rahman, Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart* Forwards: Nerijus Valskis*, Jordan Murray*, Komal Thatal, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita

*Overseas players