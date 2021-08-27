ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC retains Brazilian midfielder Alex

Jamshedpur FC has successfully retained the services of Brazilian midfield maestro Alexandre Monteiro de Lima, known fondly as Alex, as the club continues to build its side for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The 32-year-old midfielder, who played 19 matches for Jamshedpur in ISL 2020-21, signed a one-year extension with the club and will don squad number 14 in the upcoming season.

READ | Football's a roller-coaster: Jamshedpur FC's Hartley stresses on mental health’s importance

“I enjoyed the previous season a lot,” he said, “I want to give my best in the upcoming season and repay the faith put on me by the Gaffer, the club and the fans and help us win the ISL trophy.”

Alex has amassed a total of 43 goals and 23 assists in a total of 337 appearances in his career.

He began his career in the youth system of Grêmio Mauaense in Brazil and went on to join Major League Soccer (MLS) in USA in 2012, wherein he played for Chicago Fire and Houston Dynamos in his five-year stay in the league.

It was here that he played under the tutelage of Owen Coyle, Jamshedpur FC’s current head coach, who was then the manager of Houston Dynamos.

Coyle was very happy with his stay as well.

“Alex showed fantastic character and team spirit last season as he picked up an injury and rather than let the team down took pain killing injections to help the team. Now that he is injury free, there is more to come from him,” he said.

ALSO READ | ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC completes loan move for Cássio Gabriel

He added, “Alex is a phenomenal player and will have a big part to play in the coming season. He is someone who can help us over the line in tight encounters and help us control and dominate the midfield in our games along with a spark of creativity to assist our forward line.”

Alex also has the experience of playing in Asia with stints in the highly competitive K League 2 (South Korea) with Suwon FC and FC Anyang and most recently with Ho Chi Minh City FC in V.League 1 (Vietnam).