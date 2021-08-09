Home ISL News ISL: Jamshedpur FC retains TP Rehenesh with a new deal till 2024 Rehenesh was one of the top performers of Jamshedpur FC in the 2020-21 ISL season with nine clean sheets and 54 saves in 19 matches. Team Sportstar 09 August, 2021 11:56 IST File Photo: Rehenesh has made a total of 147 club appearances with a total of 44 clean sheets since making his debut with ONGC in the I-League in 2012. - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar 09 August, 2021 11:56 IST Jamshedpur FC has re-signed TP Rehenesh on a three-year extension, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Monday.The 28-year-old from Kozhikode said he was delighted to continue playing under the tutelage of Owen Coyle.“I had a fantastic season with Jamshedpur FC and I had amazing support from the gaffer, the goalkeeping coach Ezequiel as well as the entire squad,” he said. “I am glad to continue here, and I hope I can help to bring glory and trophies to the club in my time here – the fans deserve it.”Rehenesh was one of the top performers of Jamshedpur FC in the 2020-21 ISL season having made 54 saves in 19 matches (save percentage of 74%) and nine clean sheets.His performances brought him great praise from the fans who selected him as the Fans’ Player of the Season.ALSO READ | ISL: Chinglensana Konsham extends contract with Hyderabad FC“There’s no doubt that Rehenesh is one of the best keepers in the country at the moment.""He was outstanding in between the sticks, and I expect him to take the same form into next season as well to help us to the playoffs,” Head Coach Owen Coyle said, delighted with the decision. Rehenesh has made a total of 147 club appearances with a total of 44 clean sheets since making his debut with ONGC in the I-League in 2012.He went on to represent Rangdajied, Shillong Lajong, East Bengal, NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters before joining Jamshepdur FC in 2020. Visit our ISL 2020-21 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :