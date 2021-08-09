ISL: Jamshedpur FC retains TP Rehenesh with a new deal till 2024

Jamshedpur FC has re-signed TP Rehenesh on a three-year extension, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Monday.

The 28-year-old from Kozhikode said he was delighted to continue playing under the tutelage of Owen Coyle.

“I had a fantastic season with Jamshedpur FC and I had amazing support from the gaffer, the goalkeeping coach Ezequiel as well as the entire squad,” he said.

“I am glad to continue here, and I hope I can help to bring glory and trophies to the club in my time here – the fans deserve it.”

Rehenesh was one of the top performers of Jamshedpur FC in the 2020-21 ISL season having made 54 saves in 19 matches (save percentage of 74%) and nine clean sheets.

His performances brought him great praise from the fans who selected him as the Fans’ Player of the Season.

ALSO READ | ISL: Chinglensana Konsham extends contract with Hyderabad FC

“There’s no doubt that Rehenesh is one of the best keepers in the country at the moment."

"He was outstanding in between the sticks, and I expect him to take the same form into next season as well to help us to the playoffs,” Head Coach Owen Coyle said, delighted with the decision.

Rehenesh has made a total of 147 club appearances with a total of 44 clean sheets since making his debut with ONGC in the I-League in 2012.

He went on to represent Rangdajied, Shillong Lajong, East Bengal, NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters before joining Jamshepdur FC in 2020.