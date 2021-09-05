ISL 2021-22: Jordan Murray joins Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC has roped in Australian forward Jordan Murray one-year deal ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Murray had played for Kerala Blasters last season and scored seven goals in 19 games. He is Jamshedpur FC's fifth foreign signing of the season. “I am very excited to be part of Jamshedpur FC. To stay in the ISL was a big part of my plan to develop as a player. We have a strong squad and along with them, I want to give my everything to win silverware here and help the club and the fans with the success they desire and deserve,” he said.

The 25-year-old also spoke about the role of Owen Coyle in his move to Jamshedpur. “The Gaffer played a big part in the move. He was keen to get me on board, and obviously the experience he has of coaching in the top leagues is something very few can boast about, and I am keen to learn from him,” he said.

Murray began his career with Bulli FC before joining the youth team of Wollongong Wolves, which plays in the National Premier League. He then moved to Sydney to join APIA Leichhardt where he struck 43 goals in 64 games during his two seasons with the club and also won the Golden Boot in 2018. He subsequently moved to the A-League and spent the last two seasons with the Central Coast Mariners.

Owen Coyle was all praise for Murray as he completed his move. "Goals and more goals! With Jordan being part of our attack now, you can now see the quality of the Jamshedpur strikers whose intention is to score lots of goals. He is a great finisher and good with hold-up play as well to allow others to score too. Jordan is someone who keeps improving with each game and a great teammate to have. I am sure the Jamshedpur supporters will be smacking their lips to see such a fiery frontline this season," he said.

Murray will don squad number 10 in the upcoming season and is excited and ready to join his teammates for pre-season training which is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks.